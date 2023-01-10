The Great Lakes Science Center will offer free admission on Jan. 16 and provide special programming throughout the day. The programming will include live science shows, Bubblemania and Seeing Sound, hands-on science cart activities and an open-forum discussion hosted by NASA Glenn Research Center employees on how NASA can reach new, more diverse audiences. Movies in the Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater will be discounted to $5 and parking will be reduced to $9 per vehicle.

