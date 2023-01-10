ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set

While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Horrible clock management dooms Miami Dolphins in loss

The Miami Dolphins season is over and Mike McDaniel needs to spend the offseason learning that there is a play clock in the NFL. Miami wasted three timeouts in the second half including two in the fourth quarter when Mike McDaniel couldn’t get plays in on time and had to use timeouts to get out of delay of game penalties. He didn’t learn anything.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

