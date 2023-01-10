ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat

Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Ohio State football: Recruiting news heating up for OSU

The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized recruit Elijah Rushing.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State

Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
AMES, IA
FanSided

Alabama basketball player charged with murder after shooting near campus

Alabama junior basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in relation to a shooting near the university’s campus in Tuscaloosa. Junior Alabama forward Darius Miles has been arrested and charged with capital murder in relation to a shooting at “The Strip” near the university’s Tuscaloosa campus on Sunday that left a 23-year-old woman dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Horrible clock management dooms Miami Dolphins in loss

The Miami Dolphins season is over and Mike McDaniel needs to spend the offseason learning that there is a play clock in the NFL. Miami wasted three timeouts in the second half including two in the fourth quarter when Mike McDaniel couldn’t get plays in on time and had to use timeouts to get out of delay of game penalties. He didn’t learn anything.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play

Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
msn.com

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind kick off to the Early Signing Period that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he formally signed with Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy