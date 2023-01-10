SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO