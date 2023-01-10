ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING

A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Sherriff looking for multiple offender

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation

Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
LAKEFIELD, MN
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman jailed for store theft

ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
q957.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 men arrested following traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man

Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
DICKENS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bigcountry1077.com

Two Hospitalized Following Tuesday Crash Near Ashton

Ashton, IA (KICD)– Two people were reportedly hurt following a crash near Ashton Tuesday morning. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 60 just south of town around 8:45 where an initial investigation revealed an eastbound pickup had pulled out in front of a minivan possibly caused by low visibility leading to the collision.
ASHTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy