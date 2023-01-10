Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kscj.com
TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING
A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
kelo.com
Sherriff looking for multiple offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
kicdam.com
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
q957.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting justified; Online shopping scams; Huset’s Speedway upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting from last November, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.
KELOLAND TV
3 men arrested following traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
kicdam.com
Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man
Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
KELOLAND TV
Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
bigcountry1077.com
Two Hospitalized Following Tuesday Crash Near Ashton
Ashton, IA (KICD)– Two people were reportedly hurt following a crash near Ashton Tuesday morning. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 60 just south of town around 8:45 where an initial investigation revealed an eastbound pickup had pulled out in front of a minivan possibly caused by low visibility leading to the collision.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide; Names released in fatal crash; Traffic stop leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A fight outside a Sioux Falls bar is now being investigated as a homicide. A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and...
Comments / 1