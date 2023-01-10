BJ Barham Announces Spring Solo Acoustic Tour

Joey Wharton

Few bands, if any, have been as productive as American Aquarium over the last 20 years.

Beginning with the release of their debut album Antique Hearts in 2006, the Raleigh, NC outfit has released ten albums, two live albums, two cover albums, an EP, and several other live and recorded singles. My math could be wrong there, but the bottom line is, these guys have been putting out music like nobody’s business.

And they have done so all while playing an absurd amount of shows across the world, blazing their own trail with their unique brand of sad country rock and roll.

The band has managed to release music and tour at such a high level despite a long list of personnel changes over their tenure. That’s because the key to the band’s success has remained consistent; founding frontman BJ Barham. A master lyricist, Barham has been the band’s chief songwriter since their inception and one of the most prolific, well-respected songwriters in the entire business.

And for the first time in almost four years, Barham is bringing his music on the road in a very special way. Embarking on a 17 city solo tour spanning the end of March to the beginning of April, Barham will be showcasing his songwriting prowess and the great music of American Aquarium in a can’t miss, intimate acoustic set, bringing his iconic sound to a stage near you. Check out what he had to say as he announced the show on Instagram yesterday:

“Beyond stoked to announce that I’ll be hitting the road in March for my first solo tour in four years. 17 days. 23 shows. Just me, a guitar and almost two decades worth of stories and songs.

These are some of my favorite listening rooms in the country and seating will be extremely limited for each show. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10am EST (except Nashville, which goes on sale 2/3) so set a reminder, round up some friends and make plans for an intimate evening of sad songs and singalongs with yours truly this Spring.

See y’all at the (acoustic) rock show!”

3/23 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse (2 shows)

3/24 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic (2 shows)

3/25 – Nashville, TN – Bluebird Cafe (2 shows)

3/26 – Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe (2 shows)

3/27 – Mobile, AL – The Merry Widow

3/28 – Baton Rouge, LA – Red Dragon Listening Room

3/29 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theatre

3/30 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center

3/31 – San Antonio,TX – Sam’s Burger Joint

4/1 – Fort Worth, TX – Magnolia Motor Lounge

4/2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Blue Door (2 shows)

4/3 – Tulsa, OK – Mercury Lounge (2 shows)

4/4 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway

4/5 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

4/6 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

4/7 – Detroit, MI – El Club

4/8 – Pittsburgh, PA- Club Cafe

If you have the opportunity to catch one of these shows, you need to make it a priority, this is not something you are going to want to miss. While he will be playing plenty of your American Aquarium favorites, I would assume Barham will also take this opportunity to tell stories of his career, explain the meaning behind some of the songs, and play some of his personal favorites that he may not get to play often in American Aquarium’s full band live sets.

Moreover, Barham released an underrated solo album in 2016 entitled Rockingham, named after Rockingham County, NC in which his hometown of Reidsville is located.

If we’re lucky, we may even get to hear some of those.

Riding the heels of Chicamacomico, an introspective masterpiece and one of the best albums of 2022, I’m sure there will be quite a bit of Chicamacomico content on tour as well.

But who really knows, I’m just guessing here.

Either way, Barham is sure to give a special performance at each one of these shows, and I can’t wait to see it. Tickets go on sale Friday morning, get ‘em while you can!