ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues

A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
CYRIL, OK
ABC 15 News

Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close schools due to weather conditions. ADOT has also announced various road closures. State Route 64 is closed between mileposts 241 and 268 near the Grand Canyon. School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17:. Northern Arizona University - Classes are...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Round two of rain and snow on the way

PHOENIX — Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts on outdoor events and road travel across Arizona. The second storm will impact Arizona starting tonight through Tuesday bringing more rain and snow to our state. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy