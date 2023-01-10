Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Department of Education working to catch up on payments owed to schools and vendors through the ESA program
GILBERT, AZ — Shannon Behnke and her family moved from Maryland to Arizona in 2021 because of the state's empowerment scholarship program. Shannon's daughter suffers from learning disabilities. In Arizona, the Behnkes found hope and help. "Within three months of being in that school, she was reading," said Shannon...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
ABC 15 News
Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona
Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close schools due to weather conditions. ADOT has also announced various road closures. State Route 64 is closed between mileposts 241 and 268 near the Grand Canyon. School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17:. Northern Arizona University - Classes are...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Round two of rain and snow on the way
PHOENIX — Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts on outdoor events and road travel across Arizona. The second storm will impact Arizona starting tonight through Tuesday bringing more rain and snow to our state. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the...
