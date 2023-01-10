French Montana Claims Max B Will Be Released From Prison In 2023

French Montana is claiming that Max B will be released from prison this year.

The Moroccan artist took to Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9) to spread the news about Max B and DJ Drama’s new video, “Lemonade,” from the recently released Coke Boys 6 , and gave an update regarding Biggaveli seemingly from the man himself.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE’LL BE HOME IN APRIL!!” the “Unforgettable” artist excitedly typed. “SILVER SURFER Live from the can. Free the Count. “LEMONADE” VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the imprisoned rapper showing love to his fans and speaking with French on the phone.

“It’s Max Biggavel. French, what’s good, my ni**a? I’m coming, baby. I’m on they ass,” he remarks in the video. “Boy looking good, I’m working, got the weight off of me, the weight is up. It’s ‘Lemonade,’ baby, it’s the video. Get ready for it. French Monbega, owww! I love you, beloved. You killin’ them out here.”

The Harlemite allegedly plotted with his stepbrother, Kelvin Leerdam, and ex-girlfriend, Gina Conway, to rob two men at a New Jersey Holiday Inn in 2006. However, the botched robbery caused one of the men to be shot dead and created a whirlwind of legal trouble for the Silver Surfer.

As a result, Max B, the rapper legally known as Charley Wingate, has been locked up since 2009 after being sentenced to 75 years in prison. Wavy Crockett had been hit with conspiracy charges linked to armed robbery, aggravated assault, felony murder, and kidnapping from the botched robbery. However, according to Max, his initial sentence has been reduced to 12 years for unspecified reasons.

Watch the video for “Lemonade” below.