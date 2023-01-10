Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Related
Former Jazz players Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur and Truck Robinson recall their All-Star memories
Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur and Truck Robinson share what stood out about the NBA’s All-Star festivities.
Barnes, Sabonis stay hot as Kings continue historic scoring barrage in win over Spurs
The Sacramento Kings became the first team since 1988 to score 130-plus points in five consecutive games.
LeBron James scores 38,000th point, inches closer to all-time record
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reached the 38,000-point plateau in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams exits game with left knee injury
Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
WNBA trade grades 2023: Liberty, Wings win big, Sun lose in Jonquel Jones deal
Breaking down the blockbuster three-way deal between New York, Connecticut and Dallas for the former MVP.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Now listed as questionable
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Heat due to left knee soreness, but he was initially left off the injury report for Saturday, suggesting the issue was minor. However, the MVP candidate is now back on the report and in danger of missing a second straight game. He hasn't missed back-to-back contests since Nov. 9 and 11, so another absence would certainly be discouraging. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely ahead of Saturday's early tipoff.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Settles with BoSox
Brasier signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. 2022 saw Brasier record a career-worst 5.78 ERA through 62.1 innings, though his 4.92 K/BB ratio was one of the better marks across the majors. Still, the 35-year-old reliever has a tendency to get hit around more often than not, and holds almost no fantasy value beyond the deepest of leagues.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Inks deal for 2023
Varsho agreed to a one-year, $3.05 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Recently acquired by the Blue Jays from the Diamondbacks, Varsho was able to come to terms with his new team in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old had a .235/.302/.443 slash line with 27 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games last season, and he's expected to open 2023 as Toronto's primary left fielder.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
Comments / 0