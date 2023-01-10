ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men charged in teens' murder make court appearance

By By David Patch / The Blade
Two men charged with aggravated murder in the deaths last month of two teenagers made their first court appearances Tuesday morning.

The arraignments of Charles Walker and Brent Kohlhofer were immediately continued to Thursday for a bond hearing, as prosecutors moved for both men to be denied bail.

Walker, 33, and Kohlhofer, 41, were among eight adults indicted last week on a variety of charges — six of them for murder — in connection with the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, whose bodies were found Dec. 16 in the basement of a house at 3015 Chase St. in Toledo’s North End that had burned 11 days before.

Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lori Olender scheduled Thursday’s hearing for 8:30 a.m.

About a dozen people, many of them wearing “Justice for KyShawn and Ke’Marion” clothing, filled one side of the gallery for the brief proceeding, then demonstrated outside the courthouse afterward.

Four more suspects in the case are scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon before Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding. Cruz Garcia, 24, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and kidnapping, while Carrissa Eames, 23, her husband, Corbin Gingrich, 26, and her brother Don Eames, Jr., 21, are all charged with murder and kidnapping.

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, have also been charged in Lucas County Juvenile Court with murder and kidnapping in connection with their alleged roles in the boys’ disappearance and deaths.

Police search-warrant affidavits have revealed that Walker and Kohlhofer both have lived near the 3015 Chase house where the boys’ bodies were found in the basement, buried in rubble left behind after the house burned in a suspected arson fire Dec. 5.

So far, investigators have not linked the fire directly to the chain of events involving the boys, but they were last publicly seen barely a day before the house burned. The house was believed to be vacant and the fire’s intensity kept firefighters from checking the entire structure. After the blaze was put out, the ruins were demolished.

Police determined from interviews that the boys had been delivered by an Uber driver to the home of Gingrich and Carrissa Eames after they were asked to leave a Dec. 3 party at a Maumee Bay State Park cabin because one of them was armed.

Based on those interviews, police believe Gingrich and Ms. Eames summoned Mr. Garcia to their house that night, and Mr. Garcia in turn called Kohlhofer, who arrived in a black Chevrolet Impala with Walker, that car’s owner. The boys left the house in that automobile as captives.

Besides the eight people accused of kidnapping and various degrees of murder, Mr. Cruz's girlfriend Diamond Rivera, 29, and Crystal Laforge-Yingling, 44, were indicted Wednesday for obstruction of justice. They are accused of lying to police about some of the others’ whereabouts when the boys disappeared.

Carrissa Eames and Gingrich also are charged with obstruction of justice, and Gingrich also is charged with marijuana trafficking and possession of a weapon under disability.

MrVarnell262
5d ago

That's why, as parents, you must be in your kids' "business." You need to know what the hell is going on in your house. Who they bring to your home, who they associate with and believe the rumors circulating. Right or wrong, they didn't deserve what happened to them.

haley montion
5d ago

no one said the boys were innocent but that's doesn't make it right to call them trash or say they learned a lesson is heartless that's still some one children

J Scott
5d ago

smh they all should never get out that's sick . it took all those people to decide to do that to those boys

