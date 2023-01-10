ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New Street-Legal Flying Car Can Take Off Like an eVTOL and Then Cruise the Highway at 70 MPH

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsGvE_0k9dbVNQ00

California-based ASKA showed off its electric “flying car” with a full-scale interior mockup at CES last week. Unlike other flying cars entering the market , the AS5 looks and behaves more like a conventional eVTOL than a converted airplane design.

“People were excited when they got behind the wheel and saw how easy it would be to drive and fly,” said Guy Kaplinsky, ASKA’s co-Founder and CEO.

The company has established a Tesla-style retail store in Los Altos in Silicon Valley, and is taking preorders for the aircraft ($5,000 deposit, $789,000 retail). ASKA has a manufacturing center in Mountain View, Calif., where it says it can produce two eVTOLs per month. Kaplinsky expects the AS5 will be certified and on the market by 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1DxN_0k9dbVNQ00
The wheels give the AS5 a potential top speed of 70 mph on the highway, while other eVTOLs only take off and land.

Airborne, the five-passenger flying car will have a range of 250 miles and top speed of 150 mph. On the road, the street-legal AS5 will be able to travel at 70 mph. But unlike other flying cars on the market, it will be capable of vertical takeoff and landing. The aircraft can also be charged like any other EV.

The AS5 has six unfolding rotors for flight, as well as a large wing that helps with gliding and fuel efficiency. The rotors tilt for control. Each rotor has an independent battery power source plus a range extender. The redundancies are designed for continued flight and safe landings in the event of an emergency. A ballistic parachute is also standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbXXT_0k9dbVNQ00
ASKA’s demonstrator was a big hit at CES.

The AS5’s in-wheel motor technology allowed the engineering team to design four wheels to be positioned outside the fuselage for all-wheel drive traction. Having the wheels outside the vehicle also frees up the interior space.

The team reported high foot-traffic at the CES booth to sit in the AS5’s full-scale cockpit. “We’re proud of our engineering team’s abilities to develop such a high-level concept model of the cockpit and dashboard to advance the design of our subscale model,” said Maki Kaplinsky, co-founder and chairman, following the show. Kaplinsky said full-scale flight testing will begin this year.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 2

Related
Robb Report

This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License

RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself

THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
electrek.co

223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE

CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
Motorious

Ford GT Becomes World’s Fastest Street Car

Johnny Bohmer pushes this GT to well over 300 mph. Ford GT built between 2005 and 2006 was one of the coolest American supercars to ever play the game but was largely forgotten by most of the American public up until very recently. This is likely due to the fact that tuners and custom shops are starting to realize that you can do some pretty intense stuff with these American racing legends. For instance, Gas Monkey Garage built a car that they said could probably go 300 miles an hour but their team only had the courage to hit around 292 mph. Well, that was until Johnny Bohmer got behind the wheel and pushed it just a little bit further.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy