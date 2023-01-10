ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis

By Morgan Mitchell, Autumn Scott
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time.

The department said they are working on getting the car towed from the area.

No details have been released from Memphis police at this time.

Christian Jones Sr.
5d ago

I drive down that street everyday that car been in the water since Monday police pulled up an did nothing hope it isn’t a body in there

