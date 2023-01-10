Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time.

The department said they are working on getting the car towed from the area.

No details have been released from Memphis police at this time.

