Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SCS fundraiser is Jan. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308. "We...
City council to discuss applications Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are 17 applicants for the two city council vacancies whose applications will be discussed by council members at their meeting on Tuesday. The list of applicants and desired office is below:. Kevin Abbott (At-Large) Halene Burklow (Both) Stuart Conklin (Northeast) Adolph Gier (Northeast) Stacy Goss...
McPherson College seeking additional donors for historic double match
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College President Michael Schneider is still fundraising to make the most out of the anonymous $500 million gift announced by the school in November. "For every dollar you can raise before June 30, 2023, I will double match it, up to $500 million," Schneider was...
Area students are finalists for 2023 Rudd Scholarship
WICHITA, Kan. —The Rudd Foundation announced the 51 finalists for the 2023 Rudd Scholarship. These fifty-one finalists were chosen from a large applicant pool of highly talented, accomplished Kansas high school seniors and will advance to the next level of competition. Each of these finalists will be invited to interview in the coming weeks for one of 25 full scholarships to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University. The 25 winners will be announced later in March.
Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
Judge Gilligan settling in to District III position
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Judge Daniel D. Gilligan was sworn in as the Division III District Judge for Reno County on Jan. 9, following Judge Joe McCarville’s retirement from the position. “That left the magistrate position vacant, and that will be filled by governor’s appointment,” Judge Gilligan said. “The...
Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
Reno County holding reception for service
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County 2022 Service Awards will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., first floor of the Reno County Courthouse. Below is a list of honorees.
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
Turner: South Hutch fire chief to be replaced
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner confirmed to Hutch Post that Fire Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks will not be retained. There is still going to be a South Hutch Fire Department. It is not going away. "The only conversation we've had has been the replacement with...
Hooper releases statement on Wed. chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police chased a suspect confirmed to have major felony warrants Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but that suspect got away. According to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper, "A short vehicle pursuit occurred as the suspect immediately fled. His vehicle was disabled when he bottomed out going over some railroad tracks in the Southeast section of Hutchinson."
🎥 🏀 Hutch High vs Great Bend tonight at the SAC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will return home for a non-league match up with games vs Great Bend tonight at the SAC. The Girls game will tip at 6 pm followed by boys action at 7:30 pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on...
🏀 WBB: Dragons start fast on road
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Mya Williams scored 17 in the first quarter as Hutchinson (14-4, 8-4) jumped out to a 25-14 advantage Saturday afternoon. Williams finished with a game-high 28 on 9 of 18 shooting, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Monae Duffy posted a double-double with...
🏀 MBB: Shockers rally from 16 down to trim Tulsa
WICHITA, Kan.—Jaykwon Walton led a group of five double-figure scorers with 19 points and Wichita State rallied from 16 down to defeat Tulsa, 73-69, in the largest second-half comeback in Charles Koch Arena history. It was the second odds-defying victory in as many games for WSU (9-8, 2-3 American),...
🏀 Salthawks claw their way past Panthers
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutch High Basketball teams continue to be unbeaten in the 2022-2023 basketball season with a sweep of the Great Bend Panthers 45-33 in the girls game and 69-53 in the boys contest. GIRLS GAME RECAP:. Sophomores Grace Posch and Aliyah Green both scored 12 points each to pace...
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has decided to turn to the NFL. He made his announcement via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Uzomah almost played in 31 games over his career with the Wildcats. Last year, the Kansas City native had 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss and eight and a half sacks. He was awarded Second Team all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and third Team all-American by the AP.
🏀 MBB: Dragons fail to adjust after quick start
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The first seven minutes Saturday belonged to HutchCC. The final 33 minutes, however, were a different story. The Dragons (12-6, 6-6) built a seven-point lead in the first seven minutes of play and looked to be in control at Conestoga Arena. Aaron Franklin kept his...
Police: 2-year-old shot mother in the foot at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple after an accidental shooting in their home. Just after 11:30a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While Officers were en route to the scene, on...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0