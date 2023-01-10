Read full article on original website
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
Fisherman Catches Big Ol’ Chinook Salmon Out Of A Storm Drain In Wisconsin Creek
This is what it is all about. An unexpected catch is what keeps fisherman running to the rivers, lakes and streams in their respective areas. The hope that a big one will come out of nowhere keeps dreams alive. It’s videos like this that help that too. A situation where...
maritime-executive.com
Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea
Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Orcas Are Being Forced to Migrate, Thanks to Climate Change
Earlier this January, an orca died after beaching in Florida. Florida’s Flagler County, and much of the Southeastern U.S. were shocked when the female killer whale turned up stranded, mostly because it was the first time it had ever happened in the area. Of all the places where orcas...
Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest
Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.
Commercial fishermen offered bounty to collect derelict fishing nets near Hawaii's shores
NEW YORK — Those who make their living out on the open ocean now have the opportunity to partake in a side hustle that simultaneously tidies up the environment. Commercial fishermen have been offered a "bounty" to collect derelict fishing gear, often the culprit of the death of marine animals, and bring the debris back to shore.
Lobsters versus right whales: The latest chapter in a long quest to make fishing more sustainable
Maine lobster fishermen received a Christmas gift from Congress at the end of 2022: A six-year delay on new federal regulations designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. The rules would have required lobstermen to create new seasonal nonfishing zones and further reduce their use of vertical ropes to retrieve lobster traps from […] The post Lobsters versus right whales: The latest chapter in a long quest to make fishing more sustainable appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
nationalfisherman.com
Deadliest Catch returns in 2023 despite closing of fisheries
Deadliest Catch, the reality television series that follows crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels will return next April, despite the red king crab season being closed by Alaskan authorities. The reality television series that premiered on the Discovery Channel on April 12, 2005, and has been the base for a series...
WATCH: Hoss Grizzly Bear Snipes Salmon From Rushing River with Minimum Effort
No matter how enormous, brown bears never cease to amaze with how skillfully they fish, and this hoss of a grizzly is at the top of his game. Watching an 800 pound bear snipe a salmon is beyond satisfying. One minute, this immense ursine is lounging by the riverside watching fish swim by. Next thing you know, he’s snagged a big ol’ salmon straight from the rapids without so much as lifting his a** off the grass. Minimum effort, indeed:
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a beautiful outdoor state with lots of activities. Not only can you climb stunning mountains, hike through scenic trails, and canoe or kayak in crystal clear waters, but fishing is a huge hobby and sport in the state! Arizona is home to at least 128 lakes, so you won’t run out of fishing options.
WATCH: Amazing Video Shows 10 Million Salmon Fry Sliding Through Tube At Fish Hatchery
Fish hatcheries are one of the great marvels of modern science. While the conservation of wild fisheries should remain a priority well into the future, the work that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USWFS) conducts to supplement fish populations with hatchery-raised stocks is amazing. The National Fish Hatchery System includes more than 70 fish hatcheries across the country. As part of that system, each year the USFWS raises and stocks over 100 million fish to support the recovery and restoration of imperiled species, enhance recreational fishing opportunities, and strengthen tribal subsistence fisheries.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Diablo Lake?
If you plan to visit one of the most popular lake locations in Washington state, you may wonder how deep Diablo Lake is. After all, this is a popular lake for water activities and hiking! As a result, you may want to know if it’s the right lake to add to your itinerary.
