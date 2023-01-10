ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Officers investigating deadly shooting in northwest OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of N.W. 107th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male dead at the home. Investigators say he appeared to have been shot to death.

‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley

Authorities believe the victim was inside the home with several other teenagers when he was shot.

At this point, investigators say they do not know if the shooting was intentional or not.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

