BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Blogger Beth Matthews' parcel should have been checked, jury told
A blogger who died at a secure mental health unit should not have been allowed to open her own post, according to a risk assessment carried out only three days before her death. Beth Matthews, 26 and from Cornwall, had a poisonous substance delivered to a psychiatric ward at the...
BBC
Adrian Swift death: Woman who killed vulnerable musician is jailed
A woman who battered a vulnerable man to death in a "shocking" attack has been jailed for his murder. Cheryl O'Callaghan, 46, inflicted "terrible injuries" on Adrian Swift in his home in Wavertree, Liverpool, on 23 March 2021, police said. The 57-year-old musician discharged himself from hospital the next day...
BBC
Victoria Agoglia: Family seek new inquest into grooming death
The family of a 15-year-old girl whose death in 2003 led to an investigation into child sexual abuse have been given permission to seek a fresh inquest. Victoria Agoglia, who was in care, died of a drugs overdose two months after reporting she had been raped and injected with heroin by an older man.
Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Rape survivor recorded confession on phone in bag
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured fellow student Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her bag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of cancer
Riverdance star has undergone surgery and is in care of doctors, according to Instagram account
BBC
Kettering: Two children found at house were strangled, coroner says
Two children who were found seriously injured at a house and died in hospital were strangled, a coroner said. Six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju were discovered by police at Petherton Court in Kettering on 15 December. Their mother, Anju Ashok, 35, died at the scene, with the cause...
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Royal visit city reacts to autobiography
People in the city that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement have been giving their views on Harry's book Spare. In December 2017, crowds lined streets in Nottingham to welcome the couple following their engagement. Five years on, his autobiography - containing revelations about the Royal Family...
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
Man jailed after getting haircut with loaded gun in Derby
A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after being found with a loaded gun in a Derby barbershop. Derbyshire Police said Usman Nazir was detained at the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, on 11 May 2021, for an unrelated matter. But the gun was found in his pocket...
BBC
Greyfriars Bobby film star dog's remains found after 18-month search
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The remains of the dog who starred in the 1960s movie about Greyfriars Bobby have been found after an 18-month search in the Scottish Borders. David Hunter faced a race against time to find the burial spot before houses were built on top...
BBC
Maya Chappell: Mother Dana Carr faces court over death
A mother charged over the death of her two-year-old daughter in County Durham has appeared in court. Maya Chappell was found in a critical condition at a house in Shotton Colliery on 28 September and died in hospital two days later. Dana Carr, 24, of Shotton Colliery, has been charged...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
