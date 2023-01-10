ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Search continues for 3 Kan. children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: K-State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday

Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Kansas State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) January 14, 2023 | 4 p.m. | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. Tickets available by calling (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets. Television. Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller. Analyst: Missy Heidrick. Sideline: Jazsmin Halliburton.
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy