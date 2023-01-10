ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Dear Moms: Even When You Feel Invisible, We See You

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2estQq_0k9dYz7h00

Dear Fellow Moms ,

Motherhood isn’t just a thankless job — it’s the thankless job. We’re on duty 24/7 , ready and willing to leap out of bed at the first sign of a kid who needs us. We have sacrificed our bodies, the ability to sleep soundly, and the chance to have a hot meal or a hot bath for years on end. When no one else can find things, it’s up to us to know that the missing object was last seen, say, wedged between the mattress and the wall. We are the changers of diapers and sheets; the keepers of dates and schedulers of appointments; the rememberers of all the things, both important and trivial; the soothers of scrapes and broken hearts.

And we do all this for people who have zero grasp of the magnitude of our presence in their lives, and consequently, virtually zero gratitude.

Sure, once in a while the world throws us a bone with a holiday like Mother’s Day . But let’s face it — even the sweetest and most well-intentioned gestures typically come with some sort of thing we’ll have to deal with later. Like a lovely breakfast in bed … and a messy kitchen to contend with once we get up. Or some much-needed alone time … while our usual duties, the ones we do that go mostly unnoticed, pile up in our absence. Kinda like the laundry.

It isn’t the accolades that we need, though. It’s simply for someone to notice. To sit back and think about it and be honestly grateful for the magnitude of what we go through on a daily basis to keep our households running. And it may feel like no one will ever really see us, but we need look no further than other moms for understanding. Because, Moms, we see you.

Moms of newborns, we see you. Trying to figure this new little person out, whether it’s your first baby or your fifth. Trying to meet their every need (and neglecting your own in the process). Trying to feel like yourself after nine long months of pregnancy, trying to reclaim your body even though it barely belongs to you any more. Worried you’re failing at something because they can’t tell you what they need — they just cry. Tired beyond belief. Leaking and sore in places you never imagined being leaky or sore. Overwhelmed with love, overwhelmed with concerns, just … overwhelmed.

Moms of babies, we see you — and yes, that is spit-up on your shoulder and in your hair. Bombarded by ridiculous pressure to “lose the baby weight” or “bounce back”, whatever that’s supposed to mean. Worried about whether your baby is reaching milestones on time because a baby you saw on Instagram looked about the same age as your baby, but this one was pulling up on things, and yours isn’t. Wondering if you’ll ever get the hang of taking care of your baby and yourself. Delighted by the firsts, and excited for the next first thing. Feeling simultaneously mushy that you’re the only one your baby wants, and so agonizingly touched-out that you can’t deal sometimes.

Moms of toddlers, we see you. Buying vitamins because your child is so picky you worry they’ll be two feet tall forever. Walking on eggshells because you never know when the next completely irrational meltdown will occur. Struggling to remember the ever-changing preferences — the blue cup or the red one today? — to avoid said meltdowns. Being embarrassed because meltdowns happen despite your best efforts to thwart them, usually in public where people give you judgmental side-eye. Being frustrated with your toddler for doing toddler things … and then berating yourself for feeling that way. Wondering if you’ll ever get to use the bathroom alone (and at a leisurely pace) again.

Moms of elementary school kids, we see you. Busily replacing the clothes and shoes that they’re constantly outgrowing or wearing holes in. Trying to pack lunches that won’t get thrown in the cafeteria trash can. Learning to manage newly-emerging problems at school that require an IEP or a 504 or, at the very least, awkward meetings with teachers. Feeling like a mama bear when kids start to form cliques. Hearing the news of another school shooting and feeling an anguish like you’ve never felt before, because it could have been your child – and because it was someone’s, anyone’s. Coming to terms with the sinking feeling that you can no longer protect your child as completely from the influences of the world. Trying to remember that you were ever anyone other than “Mom.”

Moms of tweens , we see you. Straddling the worlds of big kid and little kid. Catching glimpses of the attitude that you thought was only reserved for the teenage years. Hoping you’ve done enough to foster their independence, but afraid to actually let them be independent. Wondering if it’s time to let go or pull back. Navigating the bigger issues that come with bigger kids, and the life-changing reality that puberty is just around the corner. Knowing that their middle school experience will probably suck just as much as yours did, yet feeling helpless to prevent it. (Just tell yourself it builds character.) Marveling at how grown up they seem at some times, and feeling relieved at others that you can still see your baby in there somewhere.

Moms of teens , we see you. Doing things that would’ve once garnered a laugh, which now only gets you an eye roll. Retrieving moldy dishes from bedrooms. Struggling to walk the fine line between your kid’s privacy and safety when it comes to their phone and social media. Missing the days when your kid actually thought you were cool. Wondering if they’ll be stuck with this attitude permanently, and if other parents’ kids are this irrationally angry. Feeling each of their heartbreaks and setbacks as keenly as if you were experiencing them yourself. Offering up hard-earned wisdom, only to be brushed off like you don’t know anything. Worrying for their young adult years, which are hurtling toward you at speeds more rapid than you ever thought possible. Worrying because you know that while they’ll be out living their young adult lives, you’ll be missing everything about their presence (except the dirty dishes and crusty socks … maybe).

But for all these things we do as moms that go unseen — it isn’t so much the invisibility of what we do that stings the most, it’s the invisibility of why we do it all, day in and day out, endlessly. Because our children just don’t know.

They don’t know how much we love them, how it’s as deep as our soul and our bones and probably even deeper than that — we just don’t have the capacity to express the true depth, because words could never do it justice. They don’t understand that we stretch ourselves thin so that their lives can be cushy and comfortable, that we go without so they don’t have to. They don’t realize how our hearts are held forever hostage by their circumstances, how much everything that hurts them hurts us too, how much we truly and genuinely mean it when we say we’d bear their pain themselves if we could.

They have no idea, not even close.

So we just fold socks, and chauffeur them back and forth to practice, and cook dinners that they turn their noses up at, and put them first — sometimes to our own detriment. We do these things with the blind hope that maybe someday these little gestures will add up to one big epiphany that this was all for them … that each minute of hard work, every time we kept going when we felt like stopping, was a labor of love. But not just an ordinary love: the all-encompassing, life-changing, mountain-moving love of a mother.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

I'm Fine With Getting Rid of My Kids' Baby Stuff — But I Wasn't Prepared to Say Goodbye to Their Books

I consider myself reasonably sentimental — I’m a mom, after all. And all moms know that familiar tug at your heartstrings when you come across old artwork made by little hands, or a teeny-tiny pair of PJs that haven’t fit your kid in years. It comes with the territory. The non-mom facet of my personality, however, has a huge dislike for clutter. I’m no Marie Kondo, but nothing soothes me like a well-organized space. And as sentimental as I can be sometimes, the part of me that hates clutter always wins out in the end, so I’m fairly ruthless when it...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
SheKnows

Reddit Sentences This Judgy Dad to a 12-Hour Shift Alone with His Triplets After His Rude Reaction to His SAHM Fiancée

Picture this: you are a new mom. You are home watching your 2-month-old baby, alone. You are getting no sleep, you have no help, and your husband works long hours out of the house while you do 100% of childcare duties. Now imagine all that — times three. Triplet newborns? My anxiety spikes just thinking about it! But this situation is a reality for one mom on Reddit, who recently wrote about the coping method she uses when the crying thrice reaches a crescendo — and she can feel herself reaching her breaking point. Everything was fine until her husband...
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why Son Bronze Has Way Too Many PJs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to keeping her 1-month-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III cozy, Brittany Mahomes has got it covered. Apparently, this baby boy has a wild number of PJs — and the reason why is actually so funny. “Does Bronze need 3637383 pjs? No,” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote on Twitter yesterday. “But while he eats I shop, not my fault.” Have truer words ever been written? When my third boy was born, I just thought he wouldn’t need many...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Andy Cohen Tries To Teach Daughter Lucy To Say ‘Snoopy’ & the Video Is Too Cute for Words

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. “Dada” would be cool, but the word Andy Cohen really wants his 8-month-old daughter Lucy to say is “Snoopy.” She’s an enthusiastic learner, we’ll give her that! “Good morning, everybody! Say ‘good morning,’ Lucy!” the Watch What Happens Live! host said in a video posted to his Instagram story today. In it, he’s holding Lucy, and she’s gazing at herself in the camera. Lucy is as cute as a button in blue Snoopy PJs with a rainbow bow in her hair. “Can...
SheKnows

I’ve Been a Stay-at-Home Mom for a Decade, But Now It’s My Time — & I'm Doing Something Big

I’m going to nursing school. I’ve probably said or typed that sentence more than 100 times over the last few months, but it hasn’t quite started to feel completely real. It feels exhilarating, exciting, hopeful … and terrifying. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for a decade. For ten full years, I’ve devoted most of my time and mental energy to my home and my children. While my husband built a strong, successful career that could sustain our family financially, I kept everything moving within our four walls. He couldn’t have done it without me, and I couldn’t have done with without him. We...
SheKnows

Yep, Matching Family Pajamas for Valentine’s Day Are a Thing & They Just Landed at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though it’s only January, the weeks are already flying by, and it will be February before we know it. That means it’s time for Valentine’s Day! And the holiday of love is a chance to get your family to join in a matching family pajama tradition. Luckily, Target has the cutest selection to shop from for your entire family — from baby sizes to adults. There’s a pair for everyone. The matching family pajamas are already on sale and selling out...
SheKnows

Reddit Can’t Believe this Woman’s Petty MIL Sent an Invoice for Broken Furniture—& That’s Just the Start

The latest drama on the AITA subreddit revolves around an a**hole mother-in-law, and the unfortunate (but reasonable!) placement of her daughter-in-law’s a**. The DIL said she and her husband recently went to his parents’ house, and she accidentally cracked an outdoor chair when she sat down. She apologized profusely and asked what she can do, but everyone in attendance said it was fine and that accidents happen (duh!). You will not be surprised to hear that in the MIL’s eyes, everything was not fine. “My husband told me that my MIL sent him an invoice for $200 for the chair,” the woman...
SheKnows

Tom Hanks Uses the Perfect ‘Dad Voice’ to Describe Teaching His Kids to Drive & All Parents of Teens Can Relate

After many years of being told to “Run, Forrest, run,” Tom Hanks had to switch gears and teach his children to “drive, kid, drive.” During an appearance on The Late Show, the actor and spoke with host Seth Meyers about a pivotal scene in Hanks’ newest movie, A Man Called Otto, in which Hanks teaches another character how to drive a stick shift. Perhaps wondering if art does indeed imitate life, Meyers asked Hanks if he taught his four adult children how to drive, and if he was patient with them. “[When] you’ve got youngsters, you put them on your lap,...
SheKnows

Was This Reddit MIL's Emotional Reaction Over a Baby-Naming Tradition Actually — Gasp — Justified?

Pregnancy causes all the feels — even in those not carrying the new baby. A recent mom-to-be found that out the hard way when her mother-in-law had an emotional outburst at her daughter-in-law’s gender reveal party, and Reddit thinks the pregnant mama is actually the one who needs to apologize. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a 31-year-old woman who is 7 months pregnant, wrote about how she yelled at her MIL over a baby-naming tradition, and it’s super sad all around. The pregnant mom started off by explaining how she and her husband decided to have a “later” sex reveal,...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say These Sheets Make Them Feel Like They're Sleeping ‘In a Pocket of Air’ & They're Perfect for Even the Thickest Mattresses

On the endless hunt for a great night’s sleep, one of the best things you can do for yourself is investing in sheets so cozy, you’ll feel like you’re floating away when you lie down. The second best thing you can do is make sure that those sheets fit properly — no wrestling with a bottom sheet that barely covers that final corner, or playing tug-of-war with a partner over the top sheet at night. Big Blanket Co, famous for their giant, cozy blankets, now has a line of bedsheets that brings that giant blanket feeling to every layer of...
SheKnows

Kristen Bell Just Shared an Important Reminder About Antidepressants & Stigma

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating mental illness. Take it from actress Kristen Bell, who continues to be a staunch advocate for frank conversations about mental health. In a recent interview with People, The Good Place alum opened about her choice to partner with Hers, a telehealth company, as a celebrity ambassador. These days, Bell is not shy about discussing her struggles with anxiety and depression, but that was not always the case, she explained: “I recognized that my picture publicly was this sort of bubbly actress that probably didn’t have any dark days.” Now, the 42-year-old actress has made speaking...
SheKnows

SheKnows

94K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy