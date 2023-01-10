Read full article on original website
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Pirates’ demands in Bryan Reynolds Yankees trade even more ridiculous than we thought
The New York Yankees, no matter how hard they try to extricate themselves from the proceedings, remain one of the primary favorites in all Bryan Reynolds trade rumors. If the Yankees ever seal the deal, though, it’ll be because the Pirates relented significantly. At the moment, all reports make it seem as if Reynolds requesting a trade has had no bearing on Pittsburgh’s asking price.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Dodgers News: New Infielder Talks About Expectations and Where He'll Play in LA
How will the Dodgers utilize Miguel Rojas?
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offseason just got a lot better. Acuña proposed to his girlfriend Maria Laborde on Friday night, and she said yes. The proposal took place at a private event in front of their friends and family, many of whom shared the video on Instagram. Here is one video of the proposal: Acuña got... The post Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
Based on Pittsburgh's asking price, it'll take a huge haul for the Yankees to snag Reynolds this offseason
Agent Scott Boras miffed by how Mets handled Carlos Correa situation
After being rejected by two teams due to medical concerns regarding his right ankle, Carlos Correa ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins. However, the New York Mets, one of the teams to pass on Correa after initially agreeing to terms, still has the shortstops' agent, Scott Boras, miffed. In an...
Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral
The No. 6 seeded New York Giants pulled off the first upset of the postseason, defeating the NFC’s No. 3 seed, the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an extremely impressive performance from the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The locker room was certainly hyped up following the win, resulting in an awesome celebration video going Read more... The post Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Complete shock’: Carlos Correa details unreal moment Giants backed out of $350 million deal
Before Carlos Correa eventually settled for a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins this week, he was left, right, and center over the last month. The shortstop initially agreed to a $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants before they saw a red flag in his physical and ultimately ghosted him just before the introductory press conference. Sure enough, the New York Mets also refused to commit to their initial $315 million offer after he did his medical with the franchise as well. They tried to re-negotiate, but the Puerto Rican ended up reuniting with Minny.
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
MLB international signing period: Top players, bonus pools, what else to know as Padres land No. 1 prospect
Sunday marks the open of the 2023 international signing period, one of two ways MLB teams can acquire amateur talent each year. The draft you see every summer covers players born in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. All others fall into international free agency. Roughly 30 percent of...
LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March to Passing Kareem Continues
The Lakers superstar is inching closer and closer to setting the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
