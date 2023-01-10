The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO