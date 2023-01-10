Oakland police search for missing 12-year-old last seen Jan. 5

UPDATE: OPD confirmed Tania has been safely located,

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 5.

Tania Bernubez was last seen on the 9800 block of Holly Street in Oakland around midnight.

Tania Bernubez, 12, was last seen Jan. 5 in Oakland. (Oakland PD)

Bernubez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said it is unknown what clothing she was last wearing, but she was wearing blue and white shoes.

Police said Bernubez is in good physical condition. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

