ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police search for missing 12-year-old last seen Jan. 5

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHtuU_0k9dYiMa00

UPDATE: OPD confirmed Tania has been safely located,

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 5.

Tania Bernubez was last seen on the 9800 block of Holly Street in Oakland around midnight.

Tania Bernubez, 12, was last seen Jan. 5 in Oakland. (Oakland PD)

Bernubez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said it is unknown what clothing she was last wearing, but she was wearing blue and white shoes.

Police said Bernubez is in good physical condition. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
PETALUMA, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for public's help locating missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A Bay Area teenager is missing, and police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him. London Clay of Brentwood was last seen Monday at his home. The 17-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches and is approximately 138...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police officers will not face charges for Arturo Gomez's death

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office released a report Friday on the 2021 in-custody death of 33-year-old Arturo Gomez in Antioch. Prosecutors concluded that Antioch Police Department officers who physically restrained Gomez committed no wrongdoing and will not face charges. The report was publicly released as part of a county protocol […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Mission Local

Shooting on 24th Street near Shotwell

The San Francisco Police Department reported tonight that a shooting on 24th Street left a male victim with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to reports of the shooting at 6:28 p.m. It occurred on the 3100 block of 24th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. “Upon arrival, officers located a male...
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect allegedly connected to multiple stabbings arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a man allegedly connected to two separate stabbings, a homicide and attempted homicide, that both happened in Oakland, according to police. Wilbert Winchester allegedly killed Dilma Franks-Spruill earlier this month and attempted to murder another victim. Monday, OPD officers responded to a report of an assault […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD searches for missing man last seen 1 week ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a man last seen Jan. 6. Maxwell George Maltzman, 18, was last seen at his home on the 900 block of Sutter Street last Friday around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Maltzman is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report uptick in postal truck robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are seeing an uptick in robberies of mail carriers. The most recent incident happened last month. It’s a scary situation for these mail carriers. Oakland police say in several cases, a suspect held a postal worker at gunpoint, demanded the key to their truck, and stole mail. Oakland police […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man, 84, reported missing

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for missing 84-year-old man Gary Simpson. Police said Simpson has dementia and is considered at-risk. Police described him as a white man, approximately 5-foot-7, 125 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his Antioch home Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Make Arrest Tracy Drew For Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city. During each incident, the suspect was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy