Kendrick Lamar to Headline Bonnaroo 2023
The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is returning to Manchester, Tennessee, from June 15-18. The full lineup, unveiled today, features headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Zeds Dead, Odesza, and Liquid Stranger. Others on the bill include Paramore, Lil Nas X, Sheryl Crow, Fleet Foxes, Pixies, Baby Keem, Three 6 Mafia, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, Black Midi, Korn, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Muna, Jenny Lewis, the Beths, Marcus Mumford, Franz Ferdinand, and many more. Find the complete roster on the festival poster below.
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78
The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
Lana Del Rey Details New Album, Pushes Back Release Date
Lana Del Rey has shared the tracklist to her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The update arrived in an Instagram post along with the album art, which has since been deleted for violating the platform’s nudity guidelines. She’s also announced a new release date for the project, pushing it back by two weeks to March 24. Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff all appear on the record, find more details below (via Consequence).
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album 7s, Shares New Songs: Listen
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced another new solo album that’s due soon. It’s titled 7s and it’s out February 17 via Domino. He’s shared two tracks from the project—“The Musical” and “Hey Bog”—along with tour dates for a North American run this spring. Find the new songs and tour details below.
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen
Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Coachella 2023 Headliners: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean
Coachella 2023 has revealed its top billing artists. Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this spring. Check out the full lineup for this year’s fest here. As previously announced, Coachella will once again take place across two weekends: April 15-17 and 21-23.
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Musical, Here Lies Love, to Debut on Broadway
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim have announced that Here Lies Love, their collaborative disco-pop musical, is coming to Broadway later this year. The show tells the story of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, and the People Power Revolution, which removed her and her husband, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from power in February 1986.
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
Moss Icon Announce Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly Reissue
Moss Icon—the experimental post-punk band that formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1986—have announced a reissue of their sole full-length. Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly was originally recorded in 1988, but didn’t get released until 1993, several years after the band broke up. Now, 20 years later, the album has been remastered and re-pressed on vinyl, and will be available March 31 (via Temporary Residence Ltd.). Check out the remastered version of opening song, “Mirror,” below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs for New Album Songs of Surrender
U2 have detailed their new album, Songs of Surrender. Out March 17, the LP of 40 reimagined and rerecorded songs follows Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which came out in November. Watch a trailer for the record, featuring a new version of “Beautiful Day,” below.
Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023
Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
Dr. Dre Selling Music Assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital: Reports
Dr. Dre is selling several of his music assets and income streams in deals with both Universal Music Group (UMG) and Shamrock Capital, Billboard and Variety report. The combined sale price is said to exceed $200 million. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Dr. Dre, UMG, and Shamrock for comment.
Alex G Performs “Runner,” “Miracles,” More on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Alex G appeared on CBS Saturday Morning this week, performing “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” from last year’s album God Save the Animals. Watch it below. After releasing God Save the Animals in September, Alex G took “Miracles” to the stage at...
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set, Share Previously Unreleased Song: Listen
Neutral Milk Hotel have announced a career-spanning vinyl box set. The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel includes both of the group’s LPs—1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea—as well as live recordings, alternate takes, unreleased material, and more. The collection arrives February 24 via Merge. Among the perviously unreleased tracks included in the box set is “Little Birds,” which has been released digitally today for the first time. Hear it below and scroll down for images of the box set.
SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT
If you missed the debut LP from hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore last summer, you’re excused. In a stunt seemingly designed to persuade blockchain enthusiasts to use multiple Slurp Juices on a single album, the quartet of West Coast OGs (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort) released Bad MFs on a shady Maltese NFT platform called Gala Music in July 2022. The release gambit mirrored Snoop’s announcement from a few months prior that Death Row —which he’d just purchased—would become “the first NFT label”; in a similar spirit, Mount Westmore made their live debut in April 2021 at a pay-per-view boxing match featuring YouTube irritant Jake Paul.
Monsters of Rap
“I don’t party and shake my butt,” rapped Ice Cube in 1990. “I leave that to the brothers with the funny haircuts.” At the time, party music was splitting the hip-hop nation down party lines, mainly due to the unprecedented success of Oakland’s insanely gifted dance-rap behemoth M.C. Hammer. He had dominated pop radio and MTV, starred in a Pepsi commercial, garnered a Rolling Stone cover, walked home with two American Music Awards, and had the No. 1 album in the country for an astonishing 21 weeks. He was dissed by The Source, the magazine that served as the most crucial hip-hop information pipeline of the era. But that schism wasn’t always easy to see, especially if you lived in a city where the population was less than, say, 100,000 and your cable package didn’t include the Box.
Coachella 2023 Full Lineup Announced
The Coachella 2023 lineup is here: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this April. Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Alex G, Jai Paul, and Glorilla are also on the bill for this year. As previously announced, the festival takes place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
Every Loser
Iggy Pop’s improbable survival has been part of his act for years—way back in 1996, Trainspotting found the punchline to a joke about the perennially bare-chested rocker in the fact that he was still very much alive. Today, the human being born James Newell Osterberg, Jr., age 75, remains uncommonly lithe and spry, with a million-dollar smile. But for much of the past decade, rock’s eternal real wild child has been slowly crowd-surfing his way into the sunset—he ended the last Stooges album with a pair of battle-scarred, soul-searching ballads and ventured deeper into existential reflection on 2016’s Post Pop Depression, while 2019’s Free suggested his periodic detours into after-hours jazz experimentation had become a more natural end state. All the while, Iggy has seemed perfectly content to ride out his golden years in his adopted home of Miami and play the role of punk-rock priest, handing out blessings to underground upstarts like Sleaford Mods and Chubby and the Gang through his BBC Radio 6 show.
