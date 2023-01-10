ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA National Championship parade: What to know about celebration in Athens

 5 days ago
No. 1 Georgia won the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in record-setting fashion Monday night, overpowering No. 3 TCU in a dominant 65-7 victory.

The celebrations stretched from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to the streets of downtown Athens and they won’t stop any time soon.

The Georgia Bulldogs announced Tuesday that a parade and special ceremony will take place on Saturday.

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. and a special program inside Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m.

The parade will go down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium. Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

  • Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
  • Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
  • Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

