Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss men’s basketball edged out by Georgia 62-58
Following a 10-2 run by Georgia in the closing moments, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped a 62-58 game with the Bulldogs on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion. Neither team led by more than three points through the entire first half as there were 12 lead changes and four ties in the first 20 minutes of action. At the first media timeout, Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) led 8-5 after a steal by Amaree Abram and fast-break layup from Myles Burns. The two teams drew even late in the first period at 23, 25, and 27 points apiece, before Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC) took a one-point lead into the locker rooms for halftime 30-29.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss football hires Pete Golding as defensive coordinator
Pete Golding, former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss women’s basketball fights past Georgia, 66-58
ATHENS, Ga. — For only the second time in the history of Ole Miss women’s basketball and the first since 2010, the Rebels walked out of Stegeman Coliseum victorious Thursday night, after toppling Georgia, 66-58. Ole Miss (16-2, 2-0) continues its remarkable 5-0 start in conference play and moves to 3-0 on the road in SEC for the longest streak of its kind since 1992. The Rebels also picked up its first win against Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) since 2015.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s DJ Davis named to North/South All Star Game
Oxford guard D.J. Davis was named to the North roster for the annual Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Game this week as he continues to establish himself as one of the top juniors in the state. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is averaging over 20 points per game this season...
Oxford Eagle
Sometimes the only cap in the room
In Toccopola there is a little gas station and restaurant called Toccopola Grocery. There is a pump that sells non ethanol good. for chainsaws, weedeaters, and lawnmowers. The food is Southern country fare comforting to those who work for a living with deep roots in the area. In the morning.
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Narcotics Investigation Leads to Large Fentanyl Seizure and Arrests At Tupelo Barbershop
On January 5, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. They seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills and more than a pound of alleged methamphetamine. Agents also seized a large amount of THC...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pontotoc man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Family says missing man’s body had been in morgue for more than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.
Comments / 0