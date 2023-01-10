ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Manistee Addresses Lack of Affordable Housing in the Area

The city of Manistee’s zoning commission is expected to vote on a change that could make finding housing in the area little easier. The amendment would make it simpler for multi-family housing to be built in more residential areas, without so many barriers. Right now, a public hearing is needed for special land use requests, which needs approval to turn a single family home into a multi-family home.
MANISTEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy