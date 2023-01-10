ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…

A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

‘A Volatile Year’ : 2023 Report Published for Wyoming Oil & Gas Industry

The immediate future is good for the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. However, the market is unable to find stable footing with daily price swings for both oil and gas and day-to-day uncertainty that delays increased capital expenditures and dissuades investors, according to the annual summary report for oil and gas in Wyoming that was recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Are You Super Excited For Wyoming Game & Fish Summer Camps?

We may have just started Winter of 2023, but it's never too early to start thinking about what summer activities you'd like to do for your family. Wyoming's summer activities seem to be almost endless, with camping, hiking, biking, exploring, learning, traveling and sightseeing, all right here in our backyard.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Anglers Encouraged to be Safe on the Ice

As ice fishing season begins the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges anglers to practice safety before venturing onto the ice. Ice on many waters may not be safe, especially with variable temperatures throughout the state. “Ice fishing is a fun winter activity that gets you outdoors, but it does...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy