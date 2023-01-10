ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Post Register

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Trevor Bauer unclaimed on waivers, is now free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer became a free agent Friday when he went unclaimed on waivers, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers responsible for about $22.5 million owed to the former Cy Young Award winner whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Blue Jays say bullpen coach Matt Buschmann stepping down

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are searching for a new bullpen coach. The team announced Sunday that Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

