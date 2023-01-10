Read full article on original website
Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes
New Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Mike Moyle said he supports changing the way the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee votes on budgets at the committee level. Moyle, R-Star, said the change would split the committee votes in two so the House Appropriations Committee members vote separately...
Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'
(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings
Ranchers losing cattle and sheep to coyotes and foxes want to be able to hire out-of-state aerial hunters statewide to protect their livestock, and the state would like to be sure drones can’t be used to spot or hunt game in Montana, according to two bills that saw their first committee hearings Thursday.
Southern Idaho MLK and Human Rights Day celebrations, events
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was approved as a federal holiday in 1983 and marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. While it is observed on the third Monday of January each year, King’s true birthdate was Jan. 15, 1929. In Boise, there are a number of ways...
Washington bipartisan panel recommends margin tax, expanding local property tax limits
The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group has released its recommendations for improving Washington state’ taxes: replacing the business and occupation tax with a margin tax and giving local governments the ability to expand their property tax limits. In 2017, the state Legislature established the group to examine the state’s...
Washington State Lawmaker Takes aim at Proposed gun Legislation
Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,”...
Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting Jan. 25-26 in Boise
The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MST Jan. 26 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom. Some agenda action items include:. Commission is scheduled to set the 2023 and 2024 seasons...
8th Grade Career Explorations Curriculum to Teach Idaho Students About Apprenticeship
IDAHO - Starting this spring, Idaho students will be able to take the updated 8th Grade Career Explorations course containing a brand-new apprenticeship lesson, the Idaho Department of Labor (IDL) has announced. The Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the IDL's Apprenticeship Idaho team have created a new online lesson to...
Judge Dismisses Ex-Legislative Intern’s Lawsuit After $200,000 Settlement
Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convicted of the rape last year. The lawsuit’s stipulation to dismiss does not specify the...
Inslee Focuses on Homeless Challenges in State of the State Address
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee called on lawmakers to deal with the state’s challenges – first and foremost among them: homelessness – with “ambition and audacity” during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, the second day of the legislative session. This year’s State...
High School Seniors Sought to Represent Idaho at 2023 National Youth Science Camp
IDAHO - Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19 – July 12, 2023.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
National Endowment for the Arts grants go to Montana projects like MMIW play and Native ceramics
A round of federal funding will pay for western Montana workshops on Native American ceramic practices; elementary students learning poetry and Plains Indian sign language, translating some work into Salish, and an original touring play addressing the issues of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The National Endowment for the Arts...
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Announces Legislation to Expand Protections for Used Car Purchases
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is partnering with Rep. David Hackney on legislation to create an un-waivable warranty for used car purchases. Ferguson's and Hackney’s proposal protects Washington used car buyers. When used cars break down or malfunction shortly after purchase, Washingtonians will have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of mechanical repairs. Current Washington law affords consumers few protections for used cars that break down shortly after purchase, often called “lemons," compared to new car purchases.
Idaho National Laboratory develops device to test advanced reactor fuel experiments
IDAHO FALLS - Out in the East Idaho desert, inside the Transient Reactor Test (TREAT) Facility, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has developed a new device called THOR. It’s being used to test advanced reactor fuel experiments. “The research we do on nuclear fuels is about enhancing their performance...
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
Judge Closes Case Against Idaho mom Arrested After Taking Kids to Park Despite COVID Closure
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Judge Adam Kimball formally dismissed charges against Sara Brady, a mom who was arrested for in Kleiner Park in Meridian during a COVID-19 closure. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground in the park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision.
WA cherry growers hope for better 2023 season after bad weather and damage in 2022
YAKIMA –Everything from tiny leafhoppers spreading little cherry disease, bad weather and big price increases on supplies made 2022 a rough year for Yakima Valley cherry growers. But many remain hopeful as the 2023 season approaches, and among the positive news stressed at Friday’s 80th annual Cherry Institute meeting...
