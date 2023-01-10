ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
OREGON STATE
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
SPOKANE, WA
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Announces Legislation to Expand Protections for Used Car Purchases

OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is partnering with Rep. David Hackney on legislation to create an un-waivable warranty for used car purchases. Ferguson's and Hackney’s proposal protects Washington used car buyers. When used cars break down or malfunction shortly after purchase, Washingtonians will have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of mechanical repairs. Current Washington law affords consumers few protections for used cars that break down shortly after purchase, often called “lemons," compared to new car purchases.
WASHINGTON STATE
Judge Closes Case Against Idaho mom Arrested After Taking Kids to Park Despite COVID Closure

BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Judge Adam Kimball formally dismissed charges against Sara Brady, a mom who was arrested for in Kleiner Park in Meridian during a COVID-19 closure. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground in the park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision.
MERIDIAN, ID
