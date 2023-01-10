Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
bellevuereporter.com
While many were found, work remains to protect Indigenous people
One of the many obstacles that make the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis so overwhelming is the lack of available data, from missing Indigenous people being misclassified by race to law enforcement agencies not using the same database system. However, this issue is being tackled head-on...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
myedmondsnews.com
In the Legislature: Groups gather in Olympia to discuss Washington ‘Age Wave’
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The “Age Wave Coalition” breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger is a longtime member of...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
southsoundbiz.com
Port of Olympia Holding Airport Master Plan Q&A
The Port of Olympia is hosting on Jan. 18 a follow-up to the fourth public open house about the Airport Master Plan Update, “Conversation with the Airport Manager,” to provide the community a chance to ask questions and get answers about the master-planning process and the Olympia Regional Airport in general.
'The whole thing is broken': Temp staffing costs strain WA hospitals
Coming off a recent 12-hour night shift in Grays Harbor County, travel nurse Steven Higgs sleeps for about six hours. Then he tosses his backpack into his 2004 Nissan Sentra and starts the two-and-half-hour drive north along Highway 101 to his home and family in Sequim. Higgs typically spends three...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Crash Leaves Passengers Trapped on Greyhound Bus in Chehalis During January 1963 Cold Snap
Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Chronicle
Proposed Airport Sites in Thurston, Pierce Counties May Not Be Viable Given Obstacles
Three proposed international airport sites in Pierce and Thurston counties may not be viable given obstacles that have yet to be fully analyzed, the acting chair of Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Monday. Warren Hendrickson of the CACC said each of the three sites have "showstoppers" that could require removing...
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
KHQ Right Now
Northwest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning for north Cascades
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Northwest Avalanche Center's (NAC) Seattle office has issued an avalanche warning for the north Cascades for Thursday to Friday night. The warning, published at 6:22 p.m., extends from the northern border of Washington state to just south of Cle Elum, but excludes Snoqualmie Pass. The warning is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. on Friday. During that time, NAC discourages people from traveling in the area.
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
Seattle, Washington
Seattle/King County Clinic Returns in 2023 with Free Dental, Vision & Medical Care | April 27-30
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for its eighth year on April 27-30 including free dental, vision, and medical care for those who have difficulty accessing or affording healthcare. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together...
