Restaurants After Covid
Duluth, Minn. — There are still many companies an businesses that are still looking to fully recover from the Covid Pandemic and the crushing impact it had on businesses. Restaurants are finally beginning to see more and more customers come back in. They are wanting to visit friends and family while enjoying a meal together.
Who’s Afraid of Friday the 13th?
Duluth, Minn. — All kinds of people, about 50 percent of the population, believe in superstitions, so on this Friday the 13th, the supposedly unluckiest of days, what superstitions are people thinking of or worrying about?. Taylor Grimbo a student at UMD says, “I feel it’s fun when people...
1,000 Nights Sleeping Outside
Duluth, Minn. — This was not a bad dream, especially for Isaac Ortman and the people who know him. When he was just 12, the pandemic began, and as lark he decided that he would spend ten nights sleeping outside. That was in April of 2020. When the first challenge was met, he decided he could go longer and he did.
Black Cats on Friday the 13th
DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for black cats, Animal Allies has two in house that will attempt to change the stigma that they’re bad luck. Hallie and Tex are two 8-year-old cats, who have similar features, both being black haired. The old stigma that black cats are bad luck stemmed decades ago when they were associated with witchcraft.
Sculpture Building
Duluth, Minn. –No matter the age, you’re never too old to play in the snow. However, long-time Duluth resident, political enthusiast, and snow-sculptor, Harry Welty, says it’s a little more challenging as the years go by. This year’s creation is a remake of the iconic photograph of Marines planting the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima in World War II.
Woman And Child Escape Camper That Caught On Fire In Esko
ESKO, Minn. — A 24-year-old woman and a toddler escaped a pull-behind camper that caught on fire on Saturday in Esko. It happened at the Knife Island Campground on Highway 61. Esko, Wrenshall, and Carlton firefighters all responded to the scene after receiving the call around 5 p.m. Neither...
Roger Reinert Running For Duluth Mayor
Duluth, Minn. — “Expect More Do Better.” That’s the theme of Roger Reinert’s campaign which he kicked off outside the Piedmont Community Center on Thursday. . He says Duluth residents should expect more from their city leaders. “We seem to have lost focus on those key things a city must do well. Duluth needs city government to do what city government needs to do. Focus on delivering effective and efficient core city services,” Reinert said.
Coaches Corner: Steve Pitoscia
DULUTH, Minn.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team, Steve Pitoscia. The Greyhounds had a stellar month of December, turning over into the New Year, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Pitoscia talks his experience playing for Duluth East, their recent section win over Grand Rapids and the final stretch of the season.
House Fire In Superior Sends One Person To Hospital
SUPERIOR, Wis. — One person was hurt after a house fire in Superior on Saturday. The Superior Fire Department says it was called out to a house fire on the 4700-block of East 2nd Street at 5:46 p.m. Firefighters learned that someone was still inside, and found them on...
Spartans Hockey Players Host ALS Fundraiser
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two high school hockey players, for their senior project, created and held “Red the Rink” an event to raise money for ALS. A cause close to the heart for both Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia, who both have family members that have passed away from ALS.
MNsure Hosts Health Insurance Sign-Up Sessions Before Open Enrollment Ends
DULUTH, Minn. — The deadline is approaching to enroll in a healthcare plan from the open marketplace, so on Thursday Minnesota residents could get personalized help in choosing what option works best for their budget and healthcare needs at the Duluth Public Library. The open market for health insurance...
UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps Bemidji State in Shutout Fashion
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team earned their seventh consecutive win, Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 victory over Bemidji State. Anneke Linser led the way with two goals. The Bulldogs defense was air tight holding the Beavers to just eight shots on goal through regulation. Next up, UMD...
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
UMD Women’s Hockey Dominates in Series Opener
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team opened their series with Bemidji State, Friday night at Amsoil Arena. The Bulldogs had a dominant performance over the Beavers, posting goals in each period. Seven different players found the net in the 8-1 victory. UMD will look to take the sweep,...
UMD Men’s Hoops Grabs 3rd Straight Victory, Olson Nets 2,000th Career Point in Women’s Win
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team picked up their 3rd straight win on Friday, defeating Upper Iowa 80 to 62. The Bulldogs were led by Joshua Brown, who had 17 points in the victory. Earlier in the day, the women’s squad would handle business on their floor as...
