KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
KAAL-TV
Family searches for answers in Clear Lake death
(ABC 6 News) – Friday is the funeral of a 34-year-old St. Louis man who served our country in Afghanistan and died after being found in freezing temperatures on the streets of Clear Lake, Iowa. ABC 6 News has obtained new details in the investigation into his death –...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police seek help locating alleged memory supplement thieves
(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole $4,300 worth of a memory loss deterrent called Prevagen. According to police, the two stole the Prevagen on Thursday at Hy-Vee at West Circle Dr. NW. If you know anything, contact...
KAAL-TV
Mayor Kim Norton, local officials deliver State of the City address
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton hosted the 2023 State of the City event Friday morning at Mayo Civic Center. Mayor Norton was joined by city, county, and school district leaders who provided details on goals and ambitions for the new year. The event also included the City’s 2022 Year in Review video which highlighted accomplishments and significant moments over the past year.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff deputies, RFD respond to RV fire
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff deputies and the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to an RV fire that occurred at a home near Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The call of a reported RV on fire came in around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3800...
KAAL-TV
Murder trial “conflicted” out of Olmsted County bench; next hearing set for March
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester man accused of murdering Kim Robinson appeared in court Friday, Jan. 13, and met the judge appointed to his case — Douglas C. Bayley of the First Judicial District covering Goodhue, Dakota, and other counties south of the Twin Cities. Bayley said...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
KAAL-TV
Human remains in Howard County identified
(ABC 6 News) – Police have identified the human remains found in an Elma home as Jonathan Esparza. On November 30th the Howard County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search warrant of the home. During the investigation, they found human remains on the property.
KAAL-TV
VITA Tax Aid program to make appointments for 2022 tax filing beginning Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) announced they will start making appointments for 2022 tax filing beginning on Monday, Jan. 16. VITA aids nearly 2,000 households in Olmsted County to file their income taxes every year. “It’s a need that few people recognize as a need,”...
KAAL-TV
Schaeffer Academy boys basketball notches 4th straight victory
(ABC 6 News) — Ethan VanSchepen tallied 25 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Wabasha-Kellogg 62-55. Evan Miller chipped in with 15 points for Schaeffer and he hit a trio of 3-pointers. Ryan Hartert made three 3-pointers and scored 18 for Wabasha-Kellogg while Henry Meyer added 13 points.
KAAL-TV
Inflation rates down but prices are still up
(ABC 6 News) – Much like other grocery stores, Sunrise Foods has had to mark up its prices despite a recent downward trend in inflation. “Everyone is really shopping around to find the best deal. It’s not so much of you just going to the grocery store and buying everything you need anymore. It’s you buy certain things at certain places where you can get the best deal on it,” said Sunrise Foods Store Manager Amanda Dorschner.
