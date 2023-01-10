Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Russia Using Chinese Supertankers to Ship Oil to Asia
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) – At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance. China, the world’s...
gcaptain.com
Cyprus Floats Automatic Ship Tonnage Tax Renewal to Buffer EU Shipping Sector
NICOSIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Cyprus has suggested automatic renewals of tonnage tax systems as one of a series of measures to halt defections and bolster the shipping industry hit by European sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday. The recommendation is one of several the island,...
gcaptain.com
Singapore Bunker Fuel Sales Down 4.3%in 2022
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Sales of marine fuel in Singapore, including sales of liquefied natural gas and biofuels, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022, official data showed on Friday. Total bunker sales in the world’s largest bunkering hub eased as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on overall...
gcaptain.com
Chevron Expands Venezuelan Crude Sales To Other Oil Refiners
(Bloomberg) –Chevron Corp. sold a cargo of Venezuelan oil to another US refiner in the first such transaction since sanctions against the Latin American nation were eased less than two months ago. Phillips 66 bought half-a-million barrels of a type of sludgy oil known as Hamaca from Chevron, according...
gcaptain.com
Ocean Carriers Hoping for Post-CNY Demand Surge
Ocean carriers do not expect consumer demand in North Europe to recover until at least March, when they hope container freight rates from Asia will also rebound. Low rates, down to $750 per 20ft and $1,000 per 40ft from China to North European ports, are being touted in the market either directly through local carrier offices, or via forwarding agents, valid until 1 March.
gcaptain.com
Reshoring U.S. Supply Chain Will be Limited by Costs
A mass exodus out of East Asia seems unlikely for US manufacturers in 2023, with any decision to diversify supply chains away from the region dictated by costs, as well as logistics considerations, according to separate reports. “The ultimate extent of how much production will be reshored or moved closer...
Comments / 0