Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
CBS Sports
Three reasons Seahawks will shock 49ers in wild-card round: Brock Purdy hits rookie wall vs. common opponent
The Seattle Seahawks are the definition of an underdog. Written off before the season with Russell Wilson traded and Geno Smith becoming the starting quarterback, few gave the Seahawks an opportunity to compete in an NFC West that had three playoff teams from a season before. Seattle defied the odds by finishing with a winning record and getting into the postseason on the final day of the regular season, needing a win and a Green Bay Packers loss to qualify,
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder selling Commanders: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring a possible sale of the team. Washington announced in November that Dan and Tanya Snyder had hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions." If a sale does happen, there is one owner who would not be shocked. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon reportedly fined for coin flip celebration, Chad Johnson offers to pay: 'Have my checkbook'
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated a trip to the end zone with a coin flip celebration last week and while he seemed to be having fun with the display, the NFL was not a fan, reportedly fining him with Mixon saying he'll appeal the fine. Mixon took a quarter from his glove and flipped it during their Week 18 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports
Commanders informing potential offensive coordinator candidates Sam Howell is their starting QB for 2023
The Washington Commanders are in search of a new offensive coordinator in the days following the firing of Scott Turner. And according to sources, the Commanders are letting potential candidates know who their likely starting quarterback in 2023 will be. Sam Howell, who started and won the 17th game of...
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model
The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
CBS Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is going to 'take some time' before making a decision on 2023 season
Similar to Brett Favre's final years in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' recent offseasons have been fueled by questions regarding his future with the storied franchise. That will again be the case this offseason for Rodgers, the Packers' starting quarterback since succeeding Favre in 2008. Rodgers was non-committal on his plans...
CBS Sports
Commanders expected to stick with Sam Howell as QB1 entering offseason, letting potential OC candidates know
The Washington Commanders are in search of a new offensive coordinator in the days following the firing of Scott Turner. And according to sources, the Commanders are letting potential candidates know who their likely starting quarterback in 2023 will be. Sam Howell, who started and won the 17th game of...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Ruled out for wild-card round
Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Mostert will be sidelined by the broken thumb he suffered in the Week 18 win over the Jets. Miami will roll out a shorthanded offense against the Bills, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield in Mostert's absence, with Salvon Ahmed spelling him. Mostert's absence also creates a vacancy at kick returner, which could be filled by Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill or Cedrick Wilson (hip/groin).
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Best team money can buy at the end of 2022 season includes Jalen Hurts at QB, Nick Chubb at RB
A 53-man roster under the salary cap using actual cap numbers with certain parameters, which are below, was assembled at the start of the season. The composition of the roster has changed dramatically in this end of the season version because considerable weight was given to 2022 performance. Tom Brady...
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins score: Josh Allen, Buffalo overcome costly mistakes, survive Miami's bid at historic upset
The Miami Dolphins, playing with seventh-round rookie and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, gave Josh Allen and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills a scare in the third quarter, but the preseason Super Bowl favorites recovered for a 34-31 victory on Super Wild Card Weekend to advance to the AFC divisional round. They blew an early 17-0 lead, but they bounced back to take a 34-24 edge before forcing a critical turnover on downs with 2:22 left in the game.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders add protection for future QB; Cowboys, Packers add offensive playmakers
What a difference a year makes. After debating how many quarterbacks could go in the first round (shoutout to Kenny Pickett for being the only one), we're now debating how many quarterbacks could go No. 1 overall. And depending on who you ask, you could receive three different answers: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis. That in itself is a huge reason to get excited for the 2023 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence has historically bad start to NFL playoff debut with three first-quarter picks
Trevor Lawrence isn't having a great start to his NFL postseason career. The Jaguars quarterback has been extremely loose with the football and has thrown three interceptions in the first quarter of Jacksonville's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, which has put his club in a 24-0 hole. He has four picks in the first half.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons Dolphins, without Tua Tagovailoa, can shock Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend
Usually making the NFL playoffs is a joyous occasion. However, the excitement drained quickly out of South Beach and the Miami Dolphins following head coach Mike McDaniel's announcement that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out while dealing with another concussion. Miami immediately became one of the largest playoff underdogs in the 21st century, as it is shifting from Tagovailoa, the NFL's leader in yards per pass attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5), to seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson -- who had the worst yards per pass attempt (5.1) and passer rating (62.2) among 47 quarterbacks with more than 100 pass attempts this season -- with backup Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a hand injury of his own.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Won't play Sunday
Wallace (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bengals. Wallace landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff matchup. The reserve wideout has caught just four of seven targets for 33 yards across nine appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Baltimore's offense.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million
Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
Comments / 0