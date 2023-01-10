ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports

Three reasons Seahawks will shock 49ers in wild-card round: Brock Purdy hits rookie wall vs. common opponent

The Seattle Seahawks are the definition of an underdog. Written off before the season with Russell Wilson traded and Geno Smith becoming the starting quarterback, few gave the Seahawks an opportunity to compete in an NFC West that had three playoff teams from a season before. Seattle defied the odds by finishing with a winning record and getting into the postseason on the final day of the regular season, needing a win and a Green Bay Packers loss to qualify,
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Mixon reportedly fined for coin flip celebration, Chad Johnson offers to pay: 'Have my checkbook'

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated a trip to the end zone with a coin flip celebration last week and while he seemed to be having fun with the display, the NFL was not a fan, reportedly fining him with Mixon saying he'll appeal the fine. Mixon took a quarter from his glove and flipped it during their Week 18 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model

The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Ruled out for wild-card round

Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Mostert will be sidelined by the broken thumb he suffered in the Week 18 win over the Jets. Miami will roll out a shorthanded offense against the Bills, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield in Mostert's absence, with Salvon Ahmed spelling him. Mostert's absence also creates a vacancy at kick returner, which could be filled by Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill or Cedrick Wilson (hip/groin).
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Dolphins score: Josh Allen, Buffalo overcome costly mistakes, survive Miami's bid at historic upset

The Miami Dolphins, playing with seventh-round rookie and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, gave Josh Allen and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills a scare in the third quarter, but the preseason Super Bowl favorites recovered for a 34-31 victory on Super Wild Card Weekend to advance to the AFC divisional round. They blew an early 17-0 lead, but they bounced back to take a 34-24 edge before forcing a critical turnover on downs with 2:22 left in the game.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders add protection for future QB; Cowboys, Packers add offensive playmakers

What a difference a year makes. After debating how many quarterbacks could go in the first round (shoutout to Kenny Pickett for being the only one), we're now debating how many quarterbacks could go No. 1 overall. And depending on who you ask, you could receive three different answers: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis. That in itself is a huge reason to get excited for the 2023 NFL Draft.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence has historically bad start to NFL playoff debut with three first-quarter picks

Trevor Lawrence isn't having a great start to his NFL postseason career. The Jaguars quarterback has been extremely loose with the football and has thrown three interceptions in the first quarter of Jacksonville's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, which has put his club in a 24-0 hole. He has four picks in the first half.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign

McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons Dolphins, without Tua Tagovailoa, can shock Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

Usually making the NFL playoffs is a joyous occasion. However, the excitement drained quickly out of South Beach and the Miami Dolphins following head coach Mike McDaniel's announcement that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out while dealing with another concussion. Miami immediately became one of the largest playoff underdogs in the 21st century, as it is shifting from Tagovailoa, the NFL's leader in yards per pass attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5), to seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson -- who had the worst yards per pass attempt (5.1) and passer rating (62.2) among 47 quarterbacks with more than 100 pass attempts this season -- with backup Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a hand injury of his own.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Won't play Sunday

Wallace (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bengals. Wallace landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff matchup. The reserve wideout has caught just four of seven targets for 33 yards across nine appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Baltimore's offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million

Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
