Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court lets New York enforce law banning guns in some settings while lawsuit plays out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the...
Brazil Supreme Court authorizes probe of Bolsonaro for Jan. 8 riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former President Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
Justice Department finalizes tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized Friday, was one of several steps Biden announced in...
House Republicans use new majority to approve anti-abortion measures
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are taking early action on abortion with their new majority, approving two measures Wednesday that make clear they want further restraints after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to abortion last year. The new GOP-led House passed one resolution to condemn attacks on...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
msn.com
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
WATCH: AG Garland makes remarks amid reports of classified documents found in Biden’s possession
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The announcement followed...
McCarthy invites Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day. It will be Biden’s first address to a...
WATCH: McCarthy says Congress must probe classified Biden documents
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to the latest news of President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del. and at the office of his former institute in Washington, by saying, “I think Congress has to investigate this.”. Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the...
WATCH: White House speaks on FAA computer outage, Jill Biden’s surgery
The White House says the Federal Aviation Administration is “working aggressively to get to the bottom of the root causes of what happened with the system outage” earlier Wednesday and “making sure that it doesn’t happen again.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Thousands of...
There are new House rules under GOP leadership. Here’s a short guide
It took 15 votes and a full screenplay’s worth of chamber drama, but last week, House Republicans managed to elect a speaker. This week — so far — has moved much more quickly; the House adopted its rules by a vote of 220-213. We can now talk...
Missouri Democrats criticize ‘ridiculous’ debate over House dress code
Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket...
Republicans launch House investigations into FBI, China under new majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans moved Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government. Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden...
Wisconsin Republicans block ban on ‘conversion therapy’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state...
How the NYC nurses strike points to a nationwide problem with staffing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at...
U.S. expected to hit debt limit Thursday, Yellen tells Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
In a post-Roe U.S., what’s next for the anti-abortion movement?
For nearly 50 years, anti-abortion protesters have congregated in Washington every January to walk to the steps of the Supreme Court in opposition of Roe v. Wade, the Jan. 1973 decision that affirmed the national, constitutional right to an abortion. But the dynamics changed dramatically last summer, when the hopes...
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. A...
WATCH: U.S. joins UK in decrying planned execution in Iran
The United States echoed Great Britain in calling for a halt to the execution of Ali Reza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national and former senior defense official in Iran. Akbari was sentenced to death after being convicted on charges of spying for Britain, according to Iranian state-linked media. Watch the...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0