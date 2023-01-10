ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers.

The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs.

The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri Job Center.

Spokesperson Katherine Trombetta said this $500,000 grant is their biggest yet.

“So, once you complete this course, you will have 13 certifications to go out and work in environmental clean up, construction, manufacturing — even health care,” said Trombetta. “So, these credentials are very valuable.”

In addition to receiving those 13 certifications, the Green for Greene program will now offer a CDL with hazmat endorsement as well.

This new funding allows more flexibility on when students can come to class.

If students can’t make it to class during the day due to work or another reason, then students can now choose to take classes at night.

After this five-week training course is over, over 100 students will have been trained with 70 students placed in environmental jobs.

“Graduates with this certification training, they go on to get jobs that start at $18 an hour on up to prevailing wage, and so there are some very lucrative careers,” Trombetta said.

Another new perk of this $500,000 grant is that the program will train incarcerated individuals before their release date to help them find jobs once they are out of prison.

To sign up for the Green for Greene program, you can head over to springfieldmo.gov and apply there. There will also be a pre-class interview to determine your interest level in the class.

