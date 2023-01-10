ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Steph Curry's Current Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9PzK_0k9dV15100

Steph Curry remains listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry, who was in the middle of an outstanding season, injured his shoulder on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers and has missed the last 11 games.

However, the two-time MVP is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game (updated as of 9:30 Eastern Time).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AABdJ_0k9dV15100
NBA's official injury report

Through 26 games, Curry has averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

Getting the former seventh-overall back in the starting lineup would be massive for the Warriors, who have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

After getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season, they are playing much better over the last few weeks.

The Warriors enter the night with a 20-20 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

So far this season, Curry has already scored 40+ points three times (including a 50-point performance against the Suns in November).

The Warriors have been outstanding on their home floor, with a 17-4 record in the 21 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Suns (20-21) come into the game in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and they are 1-9 in their last ten games (6-14 on the road in 20 games away from Arizona).

That said, they are still tied for the eighth seed in the west and beat the Warriors 130-119 in November (at home).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
theScore

Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy