Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series
Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer." The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.
Here are the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes
At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Steven Spielberg took home two wins for his work on “The Fabelmans.” Rebounding from past controversy, actors of color won many of the night’s other top awards. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy has all the highlights.Jan. 11, 2023.
Jennifer Coolidge steals the show in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ preview
A preview is out for the new Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel movie “Shotgun Wedding” — but it’s Jennifer Coolidge who steals the show in the clip. The movie hits Prime Video later this month.Jan. 12, 2023.
Danai Gurira hints at possible 'Black Panther' spinoff
Rumors have been flying in the Marvel Universe over who might receive a potential “Black Panther” spinoff. Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, addressed the rumors during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”Jan. 13, 2023.
Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
Andrew Garfield had chemistry with his red carpet interviewer and we're blushing
YouTube creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is living the Internet's dream. While interviewing guests at the red carpet for the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, she came across Andrew Garfield, who stopped for a chat. Dimoldenberg posted a video of the giggle-filled conversation that followed to Twitter. After some playful teasing and...
'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage is engaged
Congratulations are in order for Ben Savage. The former "Boy Meets World" star and girlfriend Tessa Angermeier got engaged. Savage, 42, confirmed their engagement in a photo shared on his Instagram on Jan. 11. "The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the snap, which shows him and his...
