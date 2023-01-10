ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KISS 106

New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023

Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Raising and Razing Roberts Stadium

“Sunday night television’s ratings in Evansville must have dipped to an all-time low last night as more than 8,500 persons — either curious, skeptical, impatient, or fun-loving — turned out to overflow Evansville’s beautiful new Municipal Stadium for its inaugural attraction.”. Bill Robertson’s article in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Deer in Cannelton has container stuck to his head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer. Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head. They say nobody can get close enough to help him. Neighbors are...
CANNELTON, IN
KISS 106

Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Seeking New Members

The annual St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville is one of the largest in the entire country and organizers are hoping you are willing to help them make sure that remains the case for years to come. Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Looking to Add Additional Members. The 2022 edition of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Plaza in Evansville to Host Job Fair This Week

Old National Events Plaza will host a hiring event this week on January 12, 2023, welcoming those seeking part-time employment. The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Positions range from culinary team members to security, and hiring will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House

Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Queen of Hearts Jackpot Excitement is Building in Owensboro, KY

This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.
OWENSBORO, KY
