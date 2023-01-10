Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Woman Shares Throwback Photo of Monkeys Playing on the a Ship at Southern Indiana Zoo
Having moved to southern Indiana as a young mom back in 1997, I missed a lot of really cool things that are no longer around. One of which was going to Mesker Park Zoo and seeing the Monkey Ship with actual monkeys playing in and around it. What was the...
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
evansvilleliving.com
Raising and Razing Roberts Stadium
“Sunday night television’s ratings in Evansville must have dipped to an all-time low last night as more than 8,500 persons — either curious, skeptical, impatient, or fun-loving — turned out to overflow Evansville’s beautiful new Municipal Stadium for its inaugural attraction.”. Bill Robertson’s article in the...
6 Truly Strange Listings on Facebook Marketplace in Southern Indiana and Kentucky
Some people could spend hours watching TikTok videos, and that's cool. But I have found a different way to pass the time, and that's by finding the weirdest classified listings on Facebook Marketplace. It really doesn't even take very much time to find some very odd things that people are...
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Support Indiana Youth Organization by Attending the Y&E Black & White Charity Ball
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball. Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting...
Beautiful Black Lab Mix is Ready for Adoption at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
Meet AXEL, our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This sweet boy is ready for adoption - are you ready for him?. AXEL is a three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He's kind of a big boy, weighing in at 55 pounds - that just means there is more of him to love. You know those big doggies are the ones that love to snuggle the most.
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
‘The Addams Family’ Announced as 2023 Evansville School Corp Summer Musical
In my opinion, an item that should be at or near the top of everyone's "Summer in Evansville" bucket list has to be catching a performance of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and EVSC Foundation Summer Musical. This collaborative production gives students in the 7th through 12th grades the opportunity to join the cast, orchestra, and crew.
14news.com
Deer in Cannelton has container stuck to his head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer. Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head. They say nobody can get close enough to help him. Neighbors are...
Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Seeking New Members
The annual St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville is one of the largest in the entire country and organizers are hoping you are willing to help them make sure that remains the case for years to come. Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Looking to Add Additional Members. The 2022 edition of...
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
The Plaza in Evansville to Host Job Fair This Week
Old National Events Plaza will host a hiring event this week on January 12, 2023, welcoming those seeking part-time employment. The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Positions range from culinary team members to security, and hiring will...
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
10-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Baking Homemade Dog Treats to Help Kids with Cancer
In 2021, Raelyn Duncan decided that she wanted to do something special to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So, she decided to start making (or rather baking) homemade dog treats. The goal? To bake and sell as many as she could. Well, she did. When it...
Queen of Hearts Jackpot Excitement is Building in Owensboro, KY
This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0