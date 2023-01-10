Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
lakenormanpublications.com
Brewery pouring new life into popular shopping center
HUNTERSVILLE – A former first responder has parlayed his grace under pressure skills into a new small-business venture in a long-vacant Huntersville space. Neoteric Brewing Company opened in late November in space now unrecognizable as a former sushi restaurant on Oakhill Park Lane, next to Killington’s in the Rosedale Shopping Center. The spot had been empty for years following multiple attempts to establish successful restaurants in the eastern corner of the popular shopping destination.
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places for Breakfast in Charlotte North Carolina You Must Try
If you’re looking for the most delicious, exquisite, decadent and tasty breakfast food in Charlotte North Carolina, you can stop looking for you are in the right place!. From delightful French bistros to our favourite diners, and everything in between, we have got you covered. Whether you’re looking for...
country1037fm.com
We’re Back With Soup On Sunday
It’s been too long since we had a nice hot bowl of yummy soup. Before the pandemic, we used to sip and slurp gourmet soups made by some of the best chefs in the Carolinas when attending Soup On Sundays. Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 29th from 11 am – 2 pm for the 23rd annual Soup on Sunday. This event benefits Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region held at Central Piedmont.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
WCNC
Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lowes Foods to expand its footprint with 5 new stores in the Carolinas
Lowes Foods is readying for expansion with five new stores in the Carolinas, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based grocer announced this week. “All five of our new stores are in various stages of planning and construction, and we look forward to sharing opening timelines and plans in coming months,” said Tim Lowe, head of retail for parent company Alex Lee and president of Lowes Foods, in a statement.
