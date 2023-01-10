ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

Here are the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

January can feel like it is 5,968,320 days long for parents. The good news is, you can still laugh! Sit back and enjoy. Don't threaten me with a good time. There should be a checklist. So... not soon. Good luck, Dad. Trust us. As she should. Ambitious. Times have changed.
People

Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
L.A. Weekly

Inside The Mind Of A Modern Teenager

Teens today face a unique set of challenges that can seem overwhelming at times. With the pressures of school, relationships, and navigating the internet, many teens struggle with staying organized, balancing extracurriculars and social life, and maintaining healthy habits. As teens attempt to juggle these different tasks and responsibilities, they often find themselves feeling overwhelmed and out of control. What’s worse, communication between teens and parents often breaks down during these crucial years, with both sides feeling the other doesn’t understand.
AFP

Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender

Meta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, on Tuesday said it will stop allowing advertisers to target ads at teens based on gender, as it fights accusations that its platforms are harmful to young users. The company formerly known as Facebook is facing increasing pressure and fines to curb its practice of delivering narrowly targeted ads to its users, a practice that brings in billions of dollars in revenue from advertisers every year.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy