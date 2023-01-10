Read full article on original website
Woman proves how fake social media can be by sharing edited photos before and after
A woman has highlighted how fake social media can be by sharing a collection of snaps before and after a heavy edit. As we know, our feeds are always filled with beautiful faces and figures, but things aren't always as they seem in this day and age. See for yourself here:
Police warn about school students being extorted over social media
Prince George's County Police are warning parents about threats their child could come across on social media.
Here are the 21 funniest parents on social media this week
January can feel like it is 5,968,320 days long for parents. The good news is, you can still laugh! Sit back and enjoy. Don't threaten me with a good time. There should be a checklist. So... not soon. Good luck, Dad. Trust us. As she should. Ambitious. Times have changed.
Roomba testers found sensitive images uploaded to social media
The pictures included uncensored images of children on the toilet.
'Pro-Bullying Trend' on TikTok Worries Users After 'Mean' Videos Go Viral
Should social media ever be used as a source of harassment?. The National Center for Education Statistics states that around 20% of students in the United States report being bullied at school.
A teen's TikTok account where she showed her acne was taken down because it was deemed 'gruesome content'
Eva Grant, a teenager and beauty pageant winner, said her TikTok account was blocked due to her acne.
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
Yet another elderly Walmart employee has gone viral on TikTok and raised thousands of dollars from viewers as part of an emerging trend
After an 82-year-old Walmart employee received over $180,000 to help her retire, other TikTokers are following suit as part of an emerging trend.
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
Zoe Gabriel, a 17-year-old TikToker in Singapore, posted a tearful video addressing negative comments and sharing her background.
Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.
Student's Racist Social Media Message Is Free Speech, Mizzou Officials Say
University of Missouri student Meg Miller will go unpunished for sharing a racist message on social media, with school officials citing First Amendment protections.
Inside The Mind Of A Modern Teenager
Teens today face a unique set of challenges that can seem overwhelming at times. With the pressures of school, relationships, and navigating the internet, many teens struggle with staying organized, balancing extracurriculars and social life, and maintaining healthy habits. As teens attempt to juggle these different tasks and responsibilities, they often find themselves feeling overwhelmed and out of control. What’s worse, communication between teens and parents often breaks down during these crucial years, with both sides feeling the other doesn’t understand.
A DoorDasher Ate A Customer's Food Over A $1 Tip & The 'Toxic' Debate Is Dividing TikTokers
A DoorDash delivery driver has re-ignited the debate around tipping culture by boldly calling out a user who gave him a bad tip on TikTok, although people are debating whether he's gone too far. The TikToker has gone viral by posting a video of himself eating a customer's order after...
Mother-in-Law Furious After Woman 'Bans' Her from Posting Pictures of Baby Online
Who gets to decide whether or not pictures of a child end up online?. Parenting in the age of social media has really changed how things look. It’s brought in a whole other influence that parents have very little control over.
Romance Novelist Slammed After Allegedly Faking Suicide: ‘I Died Not Physically but Spiritually’
Tennessee-based indie romance novelist Susan Meachen had been presumed dead by her fans for the last three years. But on Jan. 3, the author seemingly resurfaced via Facebook to announce that her death was fake. "I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if...
High School's Ban on Students Having Romantic Relationships Sparks Fury
The school's executive headteacher defended the move, saying they are preparing students for the responsibilities expected at work.
Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender
Meta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, on Tuesday said it will stop allowing advertisers to target ads at teens based on gender, as it fights accusations that its platforms are harmful to young users. The company formerly known as Facebook is facing increasing pressure and fines to curb its practice of delivering narrowly targeted ads to its users, a practice that brings in billions of dollars in revenue from advertisers every year.
