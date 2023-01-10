Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has confirmed that a driver, who was involved in a crash on I-75 on Friday night, has been pronounced dead following the accident. Lexington Police have been investigating the incident near mile marker 111 that left I-75 shut down for hours. The...
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
wdrb.com
Man crossing the street early Sunday morning killed in hit and run crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday. Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit. The...
WKYT 27
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 northbound shut down in Henry County after semitruck overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 northbound is shut down in Henry County after a semitruck overturned on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a semitruck overturned near mile marker 39. It is unknown how long clean up will take, according to police. KSP...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
fox56news.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Lexington’s free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal...
fox56news.com
‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
fox56news.com
Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge
Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff. Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff. Jan. 14: Quiet hiring, beer drinkers, and oldest …. Here are five...
WKYT 27
Woman injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. LPD says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say there was some type of disturbance between two people when shots rang out. A woman was hit by gunfire...
WFMJ.com
Drunk driver arrested after crashing into elderly couple in Leavittsburg
A Kentucky woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after allegedly rear-ending an elderly couple and sending them both to the hospital on December 7. 52-year-old Josephine Steele of Frankfort, Kentucky failed to appear in court after admitting to Warren Township Police she was drunk at the time of the accident. 21 News spoke with the couple's family about their condition after the accident and their message for Steele.
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
wdrb.com
6 men arrested after more than 600 gunshots fired in New Year's shootout in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said six men were arrested after more than 600 gunshots were fired near a Hikes Point apartment complex on early New Year's Day. In a news release Friday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to Breckinridge Lane, just south of Taylorsville Road,...
fox56news.com
Retired Frankfort K-9 passes away after lymphoma battle
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A retired member of the Frankfort Police Department passed away on Thursday. According to the Frankfort Police Department, police K-9 Aron died after a short battle with lymphoma with his handler, Lt. Shane Music by his side. Aron was a dual-purpose German Shepherd who...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
