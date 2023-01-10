Read full article on original website
U2 Announces ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album
U2 has officially announced Songs of Surrender, a new album featuring reinterpretations of 40 classic songs from their catalog. Songs of Surrender arrives on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. You can see the track listing below, along with a lyric video for the song "Pride (In the Name of Love)."
Revisiting Jeff Beck’s Final Concert
On Nov. 12, 2022 Jeff Beck took the stage in Reno, Nev. for what would turn out to be the final concert of his illustrious career. The performance was the guitar great’s last tour date alongside actor-turned-rocker Johnny Depp. The two men became friends in 2016, later becoming collaborators. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck explained, calling the Hollywood star a "kindred spirit."
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
How AC/DC Hit the Mark With ‘Heatseeker’
Like a missile locked on target, AC/DC's "Heatseeker" was a hot moment during an otherwise cool period. Although their albums were still going platinum, the quintet's 1983-88 stretch was considered fallow, both commercially and artistically. After opening the decade with the one-two punch of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC entered retread mode on subsequent records like 1983's Flick of the Switch and 1985's Fly on the Wall, with the monotony only broken up by a few standout songs, ambitious tours and the intriguing Who Made Who soundtrack album for the 1986 Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Peter Frampton to Record Live TV Concert
Peter Frampton has announced a return to the stage for a TV special, two months after he completed his farewell tour. The show takes place on Jan. 22 at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. Described as a stand-alone “special broadcast presentation” for Sky Arts, it’s a free performance that sold out soon after its announcement.
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
David Byrne’s Disco Musical, ‘Here Lies Love,’ Coming to Broadway
Here Lies Love, a disco-inspired musical written by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will arrive on Broadway this summer. The immersive show — in which both the cast and the audience are on their feet — focuses on the life of Imelda Marcos, a grandiose figure who served as the first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
How Jerry Cantrell Entered Uncharted Territory With ‘Cut You In’
Despite never officially disbanding, Alice in Chains had become essentially inactive by the end of the '90s, due largely to Layne Staley's debilitating heroin addiction. Still, the grunge titans' specter loomed over guitarist Jerry Cantrell when he released "Cut You In," the lead single from his debut solo album, Boggy Depot, in January 1998.
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
Jeff Beck Photos: Highlights From the Guitar Virtuoso’s Career
Few rock guitarists made such a seismic impact on the medium as Jeff Beck. The rock legend, who died this week at age 78, was remembered by his peers as a six-string virtuoso and pioneering sound technician. From his early days as a member of the Yardbirds (alongside fellow guitar hero Jimmy Page), Beck was constantly seeking to push past the blues-rock stylings of the day, laying the groundwork for the late-'60s psychedelic movement with his innovative use of feedback, fuzz and distortion. His tenure with the band was brief but incendiary, yielding a handful of Top 10 hits and a standard-bearing, frequently imitated rendition of Tiny Bradshaw's "Train Kept A-Rollin'."
When Poison’s New Guitarist Gave Them Their Last Hit, ‘Stand’
Fortunately for guitarist Richie Kotzen, Poison was looking for more than just a gun-for-hire when he auditioned to be C.C. DeVille’s replacement following his firing in 1991. If it hadn’t been that way, it’s possible the audition would have ended with the band continuing its search. But Kotzen had a song in his back pocket that saved the day.
Ian Anderson’s Big Regret Over Frank Zappa
Jethro Tull leader Ian Anderson said one of his biggest regrets was failing to connect with Frank Zappa in 1993. The American icon was dying, and the British prog veteran was one of a group of people asked to make contact. But in a recent interview with Classic Rock, Anderson revealed how he missed the opportunity of a conversation between the two.
Jeff Beck Dies: Rockers React
The death of Jeff Beck has sent shockwaves through the rock world. The 78-year-old guitarist’s death was confirmed by a statement shared by his publicist and on his official social media accounts. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news...
