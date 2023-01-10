1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office .
It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said.
The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 843-423-8399 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.
