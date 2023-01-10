ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNoBy_0k9dTbeE00

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office .

It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 843-423-8399 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Police: 35-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

19-year-old missing from Dillon County, sheriff’s office says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Austin Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-foot-8. Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in leg after entering his house through window near Andrews, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital after house fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a house fire in Loris. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:43 p.m. to Cedar Branch Road. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The fire...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating after human remains found in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the DCSO with […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Shots fired at 2 Georgetown County homes, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of shots being fired at houses on Friday, according to a news release. Shots were fired at a house on Fair Lane with two people inside at about 2:30 a.m., and more shots were fired minutes later at a house with […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy