elkhornmediagroup.com
Hansell has bills galore
ATHENA – Ten years ago, Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) arrived in Salem with one bill passed on to him from retiring Sen. David Nelson and no idea exactly how the system worked. A decade later, the Republican from Athena is a seasoned veteran of the process. He’s ready for the 2023 session to begin on Jan. 17.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Work continues on the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center outside of Baker City
BAKER CITY – Work is ongoing at the site of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center outside of Baker City. In an update from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), it was noted that the building is “getting new roofing, insulation, siding, windows and doors, and heating and air conditioning systems.
