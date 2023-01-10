Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
"Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than Made 3-Pointers Since 2016" The Nets Star Is Better Off The Court Than On It
The guard has only drained five shots from beyond the arc from 2017 to 2021. His relationships though, have surpassed that number.
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
Draymond Green Finally Admits His Relationship With Jordan Poole Isn't The Same After Punching Him In The Face
Draymond Green drops truth bomb on his relationship with Jordan Poole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Draymond Green Says LeBron James Didn't Throw His Lakers Teammates Under The Bus With His Latest Comments
Draymond Green defends LeBron James and is certain that he didn't throw his Lakers teammates under the bus.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Magic Johnson Explains Why He Turned Down Stocks From Nike That Is Worth $5 Billion Today
Magic Johnson missed out on a huge opportunity with Nike, which is worth $5 billion right now.
Draymond Green Gives Brutally Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Draymond Green knows he may end up leaving the Golden State Warriors
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Anthony Davis Because Of His Constant Injuries
Lakers superfan Snoop Dogg says he is losing faith in Anthony Davis.
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Lakers could re-unite with Kyle Kumza in blockbuster trade deal.
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
Lakers have big offseason plans according to NBA insider.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
Steph Curry's Shockingly Kind Gesture For Warriors vs Spurs Game Revealed
History was made in the Alamodome, and Steph Curry wanted to help.
Make This Trade? The Golden State Warriors Could Save This Player's Career
Cam Reddish has fallen out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for him.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Warriors Legend Rick Barry On NBA Referees: "Stop The Traveling, Stop Carrying The Ball, Stop The Moving Screens. The Players Are Getting Away With Murder..."
Barry's comments come at an appropriate time, especially after the last few games in the league has seen costly errors from the referees.
