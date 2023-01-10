ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
