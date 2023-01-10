ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US

wpsdlocal6.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Lawmakers tackling USPS mail delays, issues

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you are having trouble with your mail, you are not alone.Communities across Minnesota are reporting delays and days with no mail showing up at all.The WCCO newsroom always welcomes our viewers' input, and one of the largest issues you are telling us about is problems with your mail.RELATED: What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?The problems with mail deliveries have accelerated not just here, but across the country. Postal carriers tell us there are employee shortages and the priority is for e-commerce packages. WCCO has repeatedly reached out to the United States Post Office for...
MINNESOTA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66

Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades

Comments / 0

Community Policy