TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Quick Country 96.5

Jake Owen Once Lent His Tour Bus to Get Cancer Patient to Minnesota for Brain Surgery

If we aren't helping others, then what are we really doing here?. A story has surfaced on Instagram via radio host Bobby Bones showing the true colors of Jake Owen's character. Bobby Bones shared a screenshot to his Instagram feed from Tennasean News detailing the story of a restaurant owner, Rose Arnold, that had a family member who needed to get from Tennessee to Minnesota for surgery.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
