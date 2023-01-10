SJSCA honors its All-South Jersey boys soccer team for 2022 season

The South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association recently honored its All-South Jersey teams for the 2022 season.

BOYS SOCCER

Forward of the Year: Drew Roskos, Delran

Midfield of the Year: Luke Chatten, Haddon Twp.

Defender of the Year: Aidan McMillan, Cherry Hill West

Goalie of the Year: Brady Barletta, Rancocas Valley

Coach of the Year: George Rhea, Penns Grove

ALL-SOUTH JERSEY

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Matt Conger, Shawnee, senior

Josh Pereira, Cinnaminson, senior

Drew Roskos, Delran, junior

Graham Looram, Haddon Twp., senior

Dean Martin, Kingsway, senior

Midfielders

Luke Chatten, Haddon Twp., senior

Christopher Meder, Cherokee, senior

Nik Grello, Delran, junior

Carter Bailey, Hammonton, senior

Eli Uray, Shawnee, senior

Defenders

Mike Papi, Delran, senior

Taj Turner, Lower Cape May, senior

Timmy Hall, Sterling, senior

Jonathan Swain, Rancocas Valley, senior

Goalies

Brady Bartletta, Rancocas Valley, senior

Cole Johnston, Haddon Twp., senior

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Liam Higgins, Bishop Eustace, senior

Peter Graffeo, Cherry Hill West, senior

Nathan Biersbach, Egg Harbor Twp., senior

Savien Castro, Washington Twp., senior

Eddy Rivera, Rancocas Valley, senior

Midfielders

Luke Wordelmann, Kingsway, senior

Gabe Faust, Cherry Hill West, junior

Jason Angel, Cumberland, senior

Julien DeLorenzo, Bordentown, senior

Justin Ceccanecchio, St. Augustine, junior

Defenders

Reilly Connor, Delsea, senior

Lucas Fryc, Bordentown, senior

Brandon Eaton, Williamstown, senior

Zeke Cirelli, Shawnee, senior

Colin McCarthy, Haddon Twp., junior

Goalies

Leo Orefice, Cherry Hill West, junior

Jonah Bierig, Moorestown Friends, junior

THIRD TEAM

Forwards

Chris Krall, Florence, senior

Franklyn Karngbaye, Willingboro, junior

Miguel Graterol, Cherokee, senior

Joshua Moreland, Sterling, senior

Jimmy Kane, Wildwood Catholic, senior

Midfielders

Mason Quinton, West Deptford, junior

Luke Costantino, Schalick, senior

Scott Sweeney, Rancocas Valley, senior

Steven Berrodin, Middle Twp., senior

Aidan Quinn-Wright, Cinnaminson, senior

Defenders

Lucas Lainez, Haddon Twp., senior

Trey Shaw, Cherry Hill East, senior

Zach Webb, Kingsway, senior

Ruben Dominguez, Penns Grove, senior

Paolo Re, Glassboro, senior

Goalies

Jon Martin, Burlington Twp., senior

Kyle Cahill, Pennsville, senior

