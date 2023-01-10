SJSCA honors its All-South Jersey girls' soccer team for 2022 season
The South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association recently honored its All-South Jersey teams for the 2022 season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Forward of the Year: Kennedy Garcia, Rancocas Valley
Midfielder of the Year: Gabby Miller, Seneca
Defender of the Year: Riley Fortina, Ocean City
Goalie of the Year: Ava Clark, Eastern
Coach of the Year: Katina Anthony, Cherry Hill West
All-South Jersey
F IRST TEAM
Forwards
Kennedy Garcia, Rancocas Valley, senior
Kennedy Erdman, Cherry Hill West, junior
Ashley Baran, Holy Cross, senior
Allison Tighe, Haddonfield, senior
Makenzie McCready, Shawnee, junior
Midfielders
Reilly McGlinn, Cherry Hill West, senior
Nicole Everard, Rancocas Valley, senior
Gabby Miller, Seneca, junior
Olivia Marrone, Cherokee, senior
Olivia McMaster, Williamstown, senior
Defenders
Emily Ambrose, Delsea, senior
Erin Lally, Rancocas Valley, senior
Jillian Shapiro, Cherry Hill West, senior
Joelle Giquinto, Shawnee, sophomore
Makala Baker, Williamstown, junior
Riley Fortina, Ocean City, senior
Goalies
Ava Clark, Eastern, senior
Madison Schill, Williamstown, senior
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Ava Palladino, Seneca, junior
Corinne Morgan, Cedar Creek, senior
Olivia Brocious, Paul VI, senior
Brooke Vogel, GCIT, junior
Chiamaka Wokocha, Absegami, senior
Midfielders
Allie Serlenga, Bishop Eustace, junior
Allison Baxter, Haddonfield, senior
Kerri Jackson, Schalick, senior
Cali Sloan, Millville, junior
Jessica Castorina, Washington Twp., senior
Jaci Gismondi, West Deptford, senior
Defenders
Lily McBride, Camden Catholic, senior
Grace Duffey, Haddonfield, junior
Remi Cherkas, Eastern, junior
Eva Sprewell, Eastern, junior
Goalies
Mackenzie Borbi, Shawnee, sophomore
Genevieve Morrison, Mainland, junior
Isabella Norman, Deptford, senior
THIRD TEAM
Forwards
Mia Abbey, Bishop Eustace, sophomore
Angela Oliveto, Williamstown, junior
Elizabeth Sommeling, Cherry Hill East, senior
Mya Jackson, Delran, sophomore
Bridget Dickson, Sterling, junior
Midfielders
Ava Tenaglia, Mainland, junior
Billie Ormsby, Maple Shade, junior
Makenna Ammon, Audubon, sophomore
Loghan Myers, Delran, junior
Defenders
Brooke Sztenderowicz, Cinnaminson, senior
Sophia Miller, Paul VI, junior
Niole Edelman, Cherokee, junior
Megan Lewin, Kingsway, senior
Erin Quinn, Sterling, junior
Goalies
Lauren Swafford, Moorestown, sophomore
