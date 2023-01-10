ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Andrade-Contreras, Leandro Jesus; 34; Crete, Neb. CHARGES REQUESTED: Operate a MV w/o...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Tips Sought in Shooting Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity

Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 7-13

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MANNING, TROY DON; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: MOLONEY,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident

GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
GYPSUM, KS
WIBW

After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
HANOVER, KS
WIBW

Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

First-year reflections: Meet Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar

With over 28 years in firefighting experience, Tony Sneidar, Salina Fire Department chief, knows what it takes to lead a fire department — firefighters who are committed to keeping their neighbors safe. Sneidar joined the Salina Department last year after a nationwide search. Philly roots. Sneidar grew up in...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Bethany College promotes Barletta to alumni position

LINDSBORG - The Bethany College Office of Advancement and Alumni has announced that Emily Barletta has stepped into the role of director of alumni engagement. Previously serving as the Coordinator of Donor Relations, Barletta began her new role on Jan. 6, 2023. Barletta, a Salina native, comes to us from...
BETHANY, WV
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy