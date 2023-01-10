Read full article on original website
Related
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Andrade-Contreras, Leandro Jesus; 34; Crete, Neb. CHARGES REQUESTED: Operate a MV w/o...
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Shooting Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 7-13
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MANNING, TROY DON; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: MOLONEY,...
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
WIBW
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
WIBW
Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car...
Salina Regional Health Center continues as a Level III Trauma Center
Salina Regional Health Center has been re-verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Trauma centers verified by the ACS must undergo a lengthy review every three years to insure standards for optimal care of injured patients are being met. The ACS verification program looks...
First-year reflections: Meet Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar
With over 28 years in firefighting experience, Tony Sneidar, Salina Fire Department chief, knows what it takes to lead a fire department — firefighters who are committed to keeping their neighbors safe. Sneidar joined the Salina Department last year after a nationwide search. Philly roots. Sneidar grew up in...
City of Salina, Saline County, library closed for MLK holiday Monday
The upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. They will resume regular hours on Tuesday. There also will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday.
Boil water advisory rescinded for Saline County Rural Water District 1
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Saline County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Saline County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain...
'Striving for the Dream' theme of Salina MLK celebration
Here are the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday activities in Salina from the Salina Ks NAACP Facebook page:
Bethany College promotes Barletta to alumni position
LINDSBORG - The Bethany College Office of Advancement and Alumni has announced that Emily Barletta has stepped into the role of director of alumni engagement. Previously serving as the Coordinator of Donor Relations, Barletta began her new role on Jan. 6, 2023. Barletta, a Salina native, comes to us from...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0