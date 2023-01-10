Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
'Dinner's On Me!': Seahawks Quandre Diggs to Treat Ex Lions Teammates
After guiding his current team to a victory in a must-win game, Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had to rely on his previous team to keep his season alive - and they delivered. Now, he's ready to repay the favor.
Ranking Detroit Lions' 17 Unrestricted Free Agents
Detroit Lions will again re-sign several of their own free agents.
Lions Target QB, LB in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft
Lions target both offense and defense in latest NFL mock draft.
Michigan DB Gemon Green makes decision for 2023
It was quite a season for Gemon Green and the Michigan Wolverines as they accomplished three of their four preseason goals, including beating Michigan State, and Ohio State, and winning a Big Ten Championship. Now, according to Green, who still has a sixth year of eligibility remaining, he has made his decision for the 2023 season.
Dungeon of Doom: Analyzing 5 big things GM Brad Holmes said about Lions’ season
ALLEN PARK -- Brad Holmes built a Detroit Lions roster that tripled their win total from Year 1 to 2, heading into his third offseason as general manager with one of the hottest teams in football. Holmes delivered his year-end press conference earlier this week, and MLive’s Dungeon of Doom...
Four Lions defenders earn 2022 all-rookie honors from SIS
The cavalcade of 2022 regular season honors is kicking into full steam these days. One of the newer and more interesting teams comes from sports analytics site Sports Info Solutions, or SIS. SIS revealed its all-rookie first and second teams from the season. The teams were chosen based on their...
